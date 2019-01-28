Mahindra XUV300 Safety Features Fully Revealed in Official Video

The new Mahindra XUV300 has been creating waves with its rich set of in interior and exterior features, which partially revealed themselves during the name unveil ceremony in Mumbai. The vehicle was also seen setting the trail ablaze at the hands of the legendary Indian rallyist Gaurav Gill in a promotional video. Now, in another promo, Mahindra have fully revealed the safety features of the compact crossover, and must we say, we really are impressed with what we see.

The most impressive bit about the new XUV300’s safety features is the inclusion of 7 airbags, which is a first for any car in the segment. The list includes a driver side knee airbag, which was seen hitherto only on premium cars. The SUV300 also gets ESP with Hill Hold Assist, ABS and disc brakes on all four wheels. Front parking sensors, rear camera, ISOFIX seats are some of the other safety features the new vehicle boasts of. Check out the new video featuring all the safety features of the car below.

We will be driving the XUV300 in the next couple of days, and bring you all the details about the car in our exhaustive review. In the meantime, we have created these ‘All You Need to Know’ videos in Hindi and English about the car which you can watch to understand what to expect from the new compact crossover from Mahindra.