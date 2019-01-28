New 2019 Baleno Facelift Launched, Priced Rs 5.45 to 8.6 lakh – Images and All the Details  

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2019 Baleno, and prefers calling it the ‘Bold New Baleno‘. The new car gets a reworked fascia, which includes a 3D grille and restyled fog lamp garnish. The car also gets new 16″ alloy wheels and LED projectors with DRLs. On the inside, the new Baleno gets a black interior with blue highlights for a fresh new appeal. The upholstery gets a two-tone treatment and the interior is also better ornamented than before. The biggest change to the interior, however, is the inclusion of a new 17.78cm capacitive touch screen infotainment display with voice commands, which Maruti Suzuki calls the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. The system is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compliant, and gets navigation with live traffic updates.

The full list of the changes made to the new 2019 Baleno Facelift is provided below.

Exterior:

Sporty & elegant fascia with wide stance

New Grille with dynamic 3D detailing

Wide sculpted detailing of fog lamp garnish

LED Projector headlamps with DRL

Precision cut two-tone 16” alloy wheels

Interior:

Black interiors with premium Blue detailing

More exclusive Interior ornamentation

Dual tone seat fabric design

New Infotainment system:

78cm capacitive touchscreen display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice recognition

Parking Camera integrated display

BT audio streaming with BT calling

Smartplay Studio App (for navigation with live traffic updates etc.)

Vehicle information & Alerts (low fuel, parking brake etc.)

Safety:

Dual Airbags

ABS with EBD & brake assist

Pre-Tensioner and Force limiter seat belts with reminder

ISOFIX child restraint system

Speed Alert system

Reverse Parking Assist sensors (RPAS)

Colour Line-up:

Two New colours Phoenix Red and Magma Grey added in the range.

The prices of all the variants of the new Baleno are provided below

Petrol Manual

Sigma 5.45

Delta 6.16

Zeta 6.84

Alpha 7.45

Diesel Manual

Sigma 6.6

Delta 7.31

Zeta 7.99

Alpha 8.6

Petrol CVT

Delta CVT 7.48

Zeta CVT 8.16

Alpha CVT 8.77

Prices of New Baleno (in Rs Lakh Ex Showroom Delhi)

Colour Range

Pearl Arctic White

Premium Silver

Nexa Blue

Autumn Orange

Phoenix Red

Magma Grey

The Baleno is amongst the top selling cars in India since 2016, and has been the fastest car to record the 5 lakh sales milestone. Under the ‘Made In India’ Initiative, Baleno is the first car to be manufactured in India & exported to many countries, including Japan. The engines and transmissions on the new car have not received any changes and it continues to be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol and a 1.3 litre diesel engine.

Presenting the all New Baleno, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Keeping our customer centric philosophy at the core of product conceptualization, this new Baleno will further enhance the brand’s appeal. New Baleno offers a bold design, premium interior, enhanced safety and exceptional driving experience to the customers.”

Check out an image gallery of the new 2018 Baleno below