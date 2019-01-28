New 2019 Baleno Facelift Launched, Priced Rs 5.45 to 8.6 lakh – Images and All the Details
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2019 Baleno, and prefers calling it the ‘Bold New Baleno‘. The new car gets a reworked fascia, which includes a 3D grille and restyled fog lamp garnish. The car also gets new 16″ alloy wheels and LED projectors with DRLs. On the inside, the new Baleno gets a black interior with blue highlights for a fresh new appeal. The upholstery gets a two-tone treatment and the interior is also better ornamented than before. The biggest change to the interior, however, is the inclusion of a new 17.78cm capacitive touch screen infotainment display with voice commands, which Maruti Suzuki calls the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. The system is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compliant, and gets navigation with live traffic updates.
The full list of the changes made to the new 2019 Baleno Facelift is provided below.
Exterior:
- Sporty & elegant fascia with wide stance
- New Grille with dynamic 3D detailing
- Wide sculpted detailing of fog lamp garnish
- LED Projector headlamps with DRL
- Precision cut two-tone 16” alloy wheels
Interior:
- Black interiors with premium Blue detailing
- More exclusive Interior ornamentation
- Dual tone seat fabric design
New Infotainment system:
- 78cm capacitive touchscreen display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Voice recognition
- Parking Camera integrated display
- BT audio streaming with BT calling
- Smartplay Studio App (for navigation with live traffic updates etc.)
- Vehicle information & Alerts (low fuel, parking brake etc.)
Safety:
- Dual Airbags
- ABS with EBD & brake assist
- Pre-Tensioner and Force limiter seat belts with reminder
- ISOFIX child restraint system
- Speed Alert system
- Reverse Parking Assist sensors (RPAS)
Colour Line-up:
- Two New colours Phoenix Red and Magma Grey added in the range.
The prices of all the variants of the new Baleno are provided below
Petrol Manual
- Sigma 5.45
- Delta 6.16
- Zeta 6.84
- Alpha 7.45
Diesel Manual
- Sigma 6.6
- Delta 7.31
- Zeta 7.99
- Alpha 8.6
Petrol CVT
- Delta CVT 7.48
- Zeta CVT 8.16
- Alpha CVT 8.77
Prices of New Baleno (in Rs Lakh Ex Showroom Delhi)
Colour Range
- Pearl Arctic White
- Premium Silver
- Nexa Blue
- Autumn Orange
- Phoenix Red
- Magma Grey
The Baleno is amongst the top selling cars in India since 2016, and has been the fastest car to record the 5 lakh sales milestone. Under the ‘Made In India’ Initiative, Baleno is the first car to be manufactured in India & exported to many countries, including Japan. The engines and transmissions on the new car have not received any changes and it continues to be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol and a 1.3 litre diesel engine.
Presenting the all New Baleno, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Keeping our customer centric philosophy at the core of product conceptualization, this new Baleno will further enhance the brand’s appeal. New Baleno offers a bold design, premium interior, enhanced safety and exceptional driving experience to the customers.”
