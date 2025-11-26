Mahindra BE 6 Formula-E Edition Launched in India at Rs. 23.69 Lakh – Sporty Electric SUV with Motorsport DNA

Mahindra has introduced the BE 6 Formula-E Edition in India, with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs. 23.69 lakh. It is a sportier, motorsport-inspired special edition of the BE 6, celebrating Mahindra’s Formula E racing heritage. The SUV is offered in two variants: FE2 priced at Rs. 23.69 lakh, while the FE3 trim retails at Rs. 24.49 lakh. Bookings will open on 14 January 2026, and deliveries will start on 14 February 2026.
Exterior: Look Inspired by Motorsport
- The BE 6 Formula-E Edition stands out on the road with unique design touches:
- New front and rear bumpers with gloss black and orange accents
- Circular Projector Headlamps with light up front logo
- Sporty rear lip spoiler and the roof spoiler
- 19-inch or 20-inch R20 alloy racing inspired wheels
- Firestorm Orange Brake Calipers
- Formula E decals and edition specific graphics on doors, fenders, bonnet
- Four exterior colors: Tango Red, Firestorm Orange, Everest White, Stealth Black
The exterior is aggressive, sporty and clearly Formula E themed.
Interior: Race-Ready Cabin
Inside, the BE 6 Formula-E Edition continues the motorsport vibe:
- Firestorm Orange accents for steering wheel, door handles, buttons and console
- Formula-E logos on seats, dashboard.
- Translucent door inserts & carbon fiber trims
- Dual 12.3 inches Mahindra AdrenoX interface displays
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging
- Virtual engine sound options for the immersive driving
- OTA Updates, Alexa in built, 5G Connectivity, Pre Installed Apps
The cabin is a perfect combination of technology, comfort, and racing-inspired design.
Performance & Powertrain
The Formula-E Edition maintains the BE 6’s 79 kWh battery pack and rear wheel drive configuration:
*Range is driving conditions specific (MIDC certified).
Other highlights:
- Multiple drive modes using Boost Mode
- driving with single pedal, multi-step regeneration
- iLink front suspension & 5 link rear suspension
- Efficiency tyres having low rolling resistance
- 10-metre turning circle for city manoeuvring
Fast charging is supported up to 180 kW DC, allowing 20-80% charge in 20 minutes.
Comfort & Safety Features
- Dual-zone climate control
- Ventilated, power adjustable front seats
- Auto-fold ORVM Autodimming IRVM Rain sensing wipers
- 60:40 split rears with 2 step recline
- Acoustic laminated glass for quiet cabin
- Fast charging ports (front & rear) Type-C 65W
- 360 degree camera, 6 airbags, high stiffness body shell
- Lane assist, collision mitigation, drowsiness detection
Technology Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset
- BYOD in-car experience
- Cabin precooling via Me4U app
- Built-in Amazon Alexa
- Pre-installed OTT, social media, news, shopping apps
Exclusive Early-Bird Benefits
The first 999 customers get:
- Track day at Mahindra Proving Track
- Collector’s box containing Mahindra Racing memorabilia
- Custom side decal number (0-99)
- Customer name on Mahindra Formula E racing car
In addition, three lucky winners receive:
- Tickets & paddock access to the London E-Prix 2026
- Meet and greet with Mahindra Racing team
- Special roof decal
BE 6 Formula-E Ride-On for Kids
Mahindra also introduces the BE 6 Formula-E Edition Ride-On: a race-themed toddler car mirroring the real SUV with mini aero flares and vibrant colors, priced at Rs 18,000 and available from April 2026 – creating India’s youngest electric enthusiasts.
Brand Ambassador & Racing Heritage
Kush Maini, Bengaluru-born racer, FIA Formula 2 winner, and part of Mahindra’s Formula E team is the brand ambassador. Mentored by Mika Hakkinen himself, Maini personifies what the BE 6 Formula-E Edition stands for: Young Energy, Indian Pride, Global Ambition, and GENUINE racing cred. Mahindra has been India’s earliest motorsport pioneer, dominating rally racing decades ago and winning on the Global Formula E grid – a legacy that is captured in this special edition.
Rivals and Competition
In the Indian electric SUV market, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula-E Edition has a tough competition from other premium EVs such as the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and Tata Harrier EV. What makes the BE 6 Formula-E Edition unique is its direct association with Mahindra’s active Formula E racing program and hence gives it a unique motorsport-inspired identity that no other competitor currently offers. This connection adds exclusivity, performance branding, and collectible value to make it more than just a regular electric SUV.
Conclusion
The BE 6 Formula-E Edition is not just an electric SUV. It is a racing-inspired, technology-packed, and performance-oriented SUV for enthusiasts who desire style, speed and exclusivity. With its motorsport design, advanced features and early-bird perks, Mahindra has produced a one-of-a-kind collectible EV that brings Formula E excitement to Indian roads.