KTM Orange XP-160: The Ultimate Mini Track Experience Every New Rider Must Try

KTM has come up with something quite exciting for riders this time. The brand has created a complete experience named Orange XP-160 instead of the usual short test ride that you can have outside a showroom. It is tailor-made to the new KTM 160 Duke and the entire concept is to allow the people to have fun on the bike in a go-kart circuit. It feels more natural, more fun, and definitely more helpful for anyone trying to understand how the bike behaves.
The program, beginning in Pune on 29 November 2025, will then be taken to more than 40 towns across the country by KTM. That is one big rollout and really shows how seriously the brand wants riders to connect with the new 160 Duke. All of these sessions will happen on small circuits so that riders can push the bike a bit more confidently without worrying about traffic or random obstacles.
One of the best parts is that KTM’s own expert riders are present to guide everyone through the basics. Without long lectures, they help with short and simple drills such as:
- How to lean and corner smoothly
- When and how to brake without upsetting the bike
- Getting comfortable with throttle inputs
- Keeping the right posture while riding
There are also a few fun skill-based zones where riders can check their reaction time, quick direction changes, and overall balance. It’s all arranged in a friendly manner, so even novice bikers won’t be overwhelmed.
What makes the XP-160 format special is that riders actually get time to learn something. Most dealership test rides barely last a few minutes, and half of that goes into dodging traffic. Here, you get proper open space and instructors who know what they’re teaching – turning the whole experience into a mini training session mixed with a fun track ride.
Now, coming to the bike itself–the KTM 160 Duke sits at the entry point of the Duke family, but still manages to carry that sharp and energetic character KTM is famous for. It runs on a 164.2cc liquid-cooled engine producing 18.74 bhp and 15.5 Nm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox, and even though it’s the most approachable Duke, it still offers the lively performance many new riders look for.
The reason KTM chose a go-kart track for these sessions is simple: the bike is light, quick to turn, and easy to handle. A tight, controlled circuit helps riders feel all of that instantly. They can try quick corners, short bursts of acceleration, and learn small techniques that usually get missed during a short road ride.
The 160 Duke is targeted at riders who enter the performance bike space for the very first time. And with the XP-160 program, KTM is giving them a safe and enjoyable start. Riders get a good amount of seat time, proper guidance, and a clearer idea of what the bike can really do. The Orange XP-160 ultimately feels less like a test ride, but more of a small riding experience that leaves you excited to hop back on the bike again.