Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 Complete 1 Year With Record Sales — The Numbers Will Shock You!

Mahindra’s all-electric SUVs, XEV 9e and BE 6, have completed one full year in India. What a year it has been! These two cars started with the promise to “create history.” And honestly, they really did. Strong sales, new customers, and real-world performance made them stand out from the crowd.
Both SUVs boast Mahindra’s INGLO EV platform. This platform was engineered for electric vehicles alone, and over the last year, it has proven itself. Not just in numbers, but in day-to-day real-world use too.
Sales Milestones
The numbers say it all. In just seven months, Mahindra sold over 30,000 units of these Electric Origin SUVs. That works out to roughly one sale every ten minutes — an extraordinary achievement for any new EV family. The EV division also raked in over Rs 8,000 crore in revenue in H1 FY26, making Mahindra the No.1 EV brand by revenue during that period.Owners have driven over 200 million kilometres together – that’s a lot of real-world proof!
Everyday Usage
These SUVs aren’t just for city drives – they’re daily companions for many owners. About 65% of drivers are on the road dailyOver 1,000 units have crossed 20,000 km, while some have gone past the 50,000 km mark in just seven months. Close to 70% drive over 1,000 km a month, while 10% do in excess of 3,000 km a month. Nearly 60% of these vehicles achieve more than 500 km of real-world city range. Clearly, these cars are not just weekend rides; they’re daily drivers.
Extreme Conditions Handling
Some tough weather has also been thrown at Mahindra’s EVs, from 4degC cold in Leh to 53degC heat in the Thar Desert. About 30% of the owners have completed 400 km trips in a single day, with some having even driven across 10 states in one journey.
A New Customer Base
Another interesting surprise has been the kind of buyers these SUVs attracted. About 80% of customers are buying a Mahindra for the first time. They include young urban families, tech lovers, and even luxury SUVs seekers. The BE 6 has also become a popular choice for custom paint jobs, wraps, and social media videos.
Fun Collaborations
There have been some exciting collaborations, too: BGMI x BE 6 made Mahindra the first Indian car brand featured in India’s biggest game. The Batman x BE 6 edition sold all 999 units in just 2 minutes. Together, these SUVs did over 4 billion views online, making them among the most talked-about vehicles of the year.
Conclusion
In short, the XEV 9e and BE 6 have shown that electric SUVs in India can be stylish, practical, and fun at the same time. With all this momentum, Mahindra is now ready to launch the XEV 9S, its first 7-seater EV, tomorrow. It’s going to be exciting to see how it performs!