Mahindra M12 Electro Revealed – India’s Next Big Formula E Racing Sensation!

Mahindra has just unveiled its new Formula E race car, the M12 Electro, in Bengaluru. The launch came during the company’s Scream Electric event, where the BE 6 and the XEV 9S were also showcased. It comes at an opportune time with the next season of Formula E just around the corner. Following its global reveal in London, the India reveal brings the car closer to local fans, marking an important milestone for the team.
This new race car carries special significance for Mahindra Racing. It represents the team’s 12th year in the championship, and the design celebrates that milestone in a subtle but meaningful way.
Design and Styling
The M12 Electro has a sharp, aggressive appearance. Metallic red, along with gloss white and carbon black, spells race-ready. The notable details are:
- 12 stripes on the body, each representing one season Mahindra has competed in Formula E
- A subtle Indian flag accent, paying homage to the fact that this is the only Indian team on the global grid
Performance and Technology
Mahindra has focused on the hardware, bringing several significant upgrades that are part of Formula E’s next-generation package.
Key specifications in simple words:
- Minimum weight 860 kg with driver
- Up to 98% battery-to-wheel efficiency
- 600 kW fast charging capable of adding 10% charge in 24 seconds
- Top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h)
- 0-60 mph in 1.82 seconds
- 4-wheel drive capability in qualifying
These enhancements allow for even better acceleration, waste less energy and recover more during the race.
Team Progress and Momentum
Mahindra Racing has been rebuilding step by step, and last season clearly showed that the hard work is paying off. Under CEO and Team Principal Frederic Bertrand, the team has become stronger and more confident.
Last season, the team:
- Tripled its points
- Secured five podium finishes
- Fourth place in the team championship
Most of these results came at iconic tracks such as Monaco, Berlin, Jakarta and London.
Driver Line-Up for Season 12
Mahindra will retain the same race drivers, bringing continuity.
- Nyck de Vries
- Edoardo Mortara
- Kush Maini as Reserve Driver
Over the course of their careers, the lead drivers bring for 181 starts, 10 wins, and 22 podiums. Maini remains a part of the team and will again take part in rookie tests and practice sessions.
New Partnership with Valvoline
A major announcement at the launch was Mahindra Racing’s partnership with Valvoline Global Operations. Valvoline is an Official Partner for the season ahead. The two partners will collaborate on new eFluids and gearbox technologies that will help increase reliability and efficiency.
What’s next
The team will head to Valencia for the pre-season test from October 27–31. After that, the 2025 season will officially begin with the first race in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 6.
Conclusion
The M12 Electro represents Mahindra’s confident entry into the new Formula E season, moving with a stronger car, a stable driver lineup, and new technical partnerships to make another big leap.