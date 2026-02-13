Mahindra Vision S, X and T based SUVs will enter production in 2027

Mahindra has laid out its production roadmap for the Vision S, Vision X and Vision T concepts that were shown on 15 August 2025. While these names will not be used on the final production cars, the vehicles based on them are now confirmed for a 2027 start.
Rajesh Jejurikar, the Executive Director and the CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra, shared how the company plans to handle production for these upcoming SUVs.
The Vision range is built on the new NU IQ platform. This architecture will be able to accommodate petrol diesel and electric powertrains. It forms the base for Mahindra’s next generation of products.
The following are the production details:
- Vision X and Vision T based models will begin production at the Chakan plant in 2027
- Their production will later shift to Mahindra’s new Nagpur facility
- Vision S based models will be produced directly at the Nagpur plant
- There is no update yet on production plans for the SXT
The Nagpur plant is a massive 1500 acres project with an announced investment of Rs 15,000 crore. It is being developed to support future vehicles across ICE and EV segments. This move is also aimed at reducing production bottlenecks and expanding capacity.
Mahindra also emphasized on existing demand trends. SUVs longer than four metres account for around 60 percent of its total demand. Sub four metre SUVs make up the remaining 40 percent. The upcoming models are expected to target both these segments.
On the electric side, the XEV 9S has seen strong demand. To manage this, Mahindra will expand the production capacity by 3,000 to 5,000 units by joint operation at its Chakan and Nashik facility.
From 2028, the company will also begin rolling out left hand drive models for international markets.
Mahindra’s 2027 production plan shows that the Vision concepts were not just design exercises. The groundwork for their transition into real world products is now clearly in place.