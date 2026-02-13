Nissan Reveals Gravite MPV Interior Ahead of Feb 17 Launch

There is something reassuring about a practical family car that does not try too hard. Nissan’s upcoming Gravite feels like that kind of vehicle. It is built for space, daily use and value, and now we finally know what the cabin looks like before its launch on February 17, 2026.
The Gravite will be the second product by Nissan in the B2 segment following the Magnite. It is based on the Renault Triber but is expected to be positioned as a more premium option.
The cabin follows a black theme with beige touches on the door pads and upholstery. The layout will feel familiar to Magnite owners.
Key interior highlights
- 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
- Digital instrument cluster with a fresh layout
- Three spoke steering wheel with Nissan logo
- Black and beige two-tone upholstery
The design of the instrument cluster is new. The rev counter is positioned above the speed display, while warning lights and fuel gauge are placed on the sides.
Similar to the Triber, the Gravite has three seating rows. The third row can be removed completely, not just folded. This gives buyers more flexibility for luggage. The boot space can be expanded when the last row is taken out.
Feature list expected on the Gravite
- LED projector headlamps with DRLs
- LED tail lamps
- Six speaker audio system
- Wireless phone charger
- Cooled glovebox
- Cruise control
- Multiple USB ports
- Cup holders and storage spaces in all rows
Safety is also expected to be strong. Nissan could offer six airbags as standard along with front and rear parking sensors. Higher variants may include a 360 degree camera, front and rear dashcam, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, auto headlamps with follow me home function and rain sensing wipers.
Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by a 1.0 litre three cylinder petrol engine producing 72bhp and 96Nm. The buyers will receive a 5 speed manual or a 5 speed AMT. A CVT is unlikely, though a dealer fitted CNG kit may be offered.
Pricing is expected to be slightly higher than the Triber. Rivals will include the Renault Triber, Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and even compact hatchbacks and sedans like the Swift, Dzire and Amaze.
The Gravite looks like a sensible new option for buyers who want seven seats without stretching their budget. It focuses on space, features and flexibility, which is exactly what many Indian families look for.