Mahindra UDO Electric Auto Launched at Rs 3.59 Lakh With 200 Km Range and 6 Year Warranty

Buying an auto rickshaw is a serious decision. For a lot of drivers, it is their main source of income and supports the entire family. Mahindra has now introduced a new electric three wheeler by the name of UDO, and it is clearly built with that reality in mind.
The Mahindra UDO is priced at Rs 3,84,299 ex showroom but it is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 3,58,999. It has been developed by Mahindra Last mile mobility and designed by Pratap Bose along with the Mahindra India Design Studio team. The vehicle receives a new look based on aircraft styling. UDO means to fly in Hindi and the thought is to help the drivers to move ahead in life.
One big change is the full monocoque body construction, which is a first in this segment. This increases strength and ride quality. The design includes bold headlamps, stylish mirrors and large windshield that gives it a strong presence on the road.
Special attention has been paid to comfort. The driver gets a thick pilot seat which is around 20 percent thicker than usual. Passengers have generous legroom and headroom. The vehicle also has independent rear suspension and dual fork front suspension to provide better stability on rough roads.
Power is supplied by an IP67 rated 11.7kWh battery with a PMS motor delivering 10kW and 52Nm. The real world range is claimed at 200 Km, while ARAI range stands at 265 Km. There are three driving modes called Range, Ride and Race. Top speed in Race mode is 55 kmph. Features include regenerative braking, reverse throttle, creep function and hill hold assist.
Safety features include powerful drum brakes, 30.48 cm tubeless tyres and IP67 protection for battery, drivetrain and charger. The UDO is available with a 6 year or 1.5 lakh km warranty, free service till 1 lakh km and Rs 20 lakh accidental insurance under the UDAY NXT scheme.
It is assembled at Mahindra’s Zaheerabad plant using automated battery assembly and robotised production lines. The UDO demonstrates Mahindra’s strong focus on the expansion of electric mobility in the L5M category.