Vespa Officina 8 Launched in India at Rs 1.34 Lakh with Exclusive Blue Finish and Matching Helmet

Vespa has launched a new special edition scooter in India with the name of Vespa Officina 8. This model is named after Officina 8, an experimental department within the Piaggio plant in Pontedera, Italy.
Officina 8 was set up in 1944 as a dedicated workshop. A small team of engineers, designers and mechanics worked there away from the regular production line. They were focused on testing ideas, building prototypes and improving engineering solutions. By 1946 their work resulted in the patenting of the first Vespa. Over the years, Officina 8 became known for precision, innovation and craftsmanship.
The new Vespa Officina 8 evokes that background in its design and finish.
Key highlights:
- Matte metallic Blue Officina 8 colour developed especially for this edition
- Metallic rivets – brass and aluminium accents
- Steel body with Vespa’s signature round headlamp and flowing lines
- Ribbed seat that suits the classic theme
- Available in 125cc and 150cc sizes
The colour is inspired by the tools, machinery and workwear from the original workshop. The brass details help to add warmth to the overall look and give it a slightly industrial character while keeping the familiar Vespa shape intact.
Vespa is also introducing a series of matching accessories and merchandise in the Officina 8 theme. Every scooter comes with a colour matched half face helmet as standard. Buyers can also choose a matching top box. The brand has introduced windbreakers, hoodies, T shirts, backpacks and key chains with the Officina 8 insignia.
Each customer also gets a welcome kit packaged in a specially made tin box. It contains a book that traces the story of the Officina 8 workshop.
The Vespa Officina 8 is priced at Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra) and will be available at select Vespa dealerships across India.
This edition combines heritage, design and lifestyle in a single package, while preserving the traditional spirit of the Vespa for today’s riders.