Mahindra TUV300 T10 Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of Impending Launch

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra has unveiled a new variant of the TUV300, known as the TUV300 T10. The variant, which receives a host of visual updates, will soon be the top-end variant in the TUV300 line-up. Prices for the TUV300 T10 variant are likely to be revealed soon.

Updates to the exterior of the Mahindra TUV300 T10 variant include black chrome inserts for the grille, blacked out headlamp cluster, black inserts for the fog lamp, metallic grey alloy wheels, roof rails and tail gate mounted spare wheel cover. Also on offer will be a new pearl white paintjob.

Inside, the Mahindra TUV300 T10 variant comes equipped with features such as faux leather seats and a 7 inch touchscreen system with Bluetooth, GPS, AUX-In, USB port, Mahindra’s BlueSense technology and image and video playback.

Engine specifications remain unchanged and hence the Mahindra TUV300 T10 variant continues to source power from the 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine. This motor produces a power output of 100 bhp at 3750 rpm and 240 Nm of torque at 1600-2800 rpm. Transmission options include a five speed manual unit available as standard while a five speed AMT is available as an option.