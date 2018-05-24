Mahindra TUV300 Inducted Into Mumbai Police Fleet

The Mahindra TUV300 is all set to join the fleet of the Mumbai Police. About 100 units of the model, which is a part of the first batch, has been supplied to the police in Mumbai where it will replace the Bolero which has been on duty with them for quite some time now.

What is also learnt is the fact that all the units of the Mahindra TUV300 which will soon be inducted into to Mumbai Police fleet will be based on the T4+ variant. As compared to the standard TUV300, this fleet of vehicles feature police themed decals on either side. Changes to the interior, if any, remain unknown at the moment.

A few feature highlights of the Mahindra TUV300 T4+ variant include a manual AC, power windows, manual adjustable ORVMs, central locking power steering, tilt adjustable steering and an Eco mode. Safety features on the model include dual airbags and ABS as standard.

Propelling the Mahindra TUV300 T4+ variant is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 84 hp while the peak torque is rated at 230 Nm. This engine comes mated to a five speed manual transmission,

Source: NDTV Auto