Check Out These Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Genuine Motorcycle Accessories

If you’ve already purchased the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X or the 500X and are now looking to enhance the looks of your prized possesion, check out these genuine accessories for the new Thumper. Below is a list of all the Genuine Motorcycle Accessories offered by Royal Enfield along with the official prices – as mentioned on their website.

AccessoryPart  NumberMaterialClaimed Fitting TimePrice
Windshield Kit199060830 MinsINR 5,000
Windshield Embellisher Kit1990610Mild Steel10 MinsINR 1,500
Bike Cover (Black)19906425 MinsINR 900
Bike Cover (Navy Blue)19906435 MinsINR 900
Engine Guard – Octagon, Powder Coated1990853Mild Steel20 MinsINR 2,300
Engine Guard – Trapezium, Powder Coated1990802Mild Steel20 MinsINR 2,100
Oil Filler Cap, Machined (Black)1990645Aluminium5 MinsINR 825
Oil Filler Cap, Machined (Silver)1990613Aluminium5 MinsINR 825
Brake Reservoir Lid – Diagonal1990648Aluminium10 MinsINR 800
Passenger Backrest1990827Quilted Vinyl10 MinsINR 2,750
Wheels alloy cast, set, machined, 19/18″1990807Aluminium105 MinsINR 9,500
Panniers Soft1990828Canvas10 MinsINR 6,000
Pannier Rails, Pair, Powder Coated1990820Mild Steel30 MinsINR 1,700
Flyscreen (Clear)1990812High Impact Acrylic45 MinsINR 2,550
Flyscreen (Tinted)1990811High Impact Acrylic45 MinsINR 2,950
Engine Guard – Air Fly, Powder Coated1990801Mild Steel20 MinsINR 3,450

All those accessories are for your motorcycle but if you plan to update your wardrobe, check out the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X inspired Gear Collection. The gear collection consist of T-shirts and Helmets, and has a range of Orange, Reds, Blues and Whites – adding colors to the regular motorcycling gear. Click here to view the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X inspired Gear Collection.

To give you a quick recap, the new 2018 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X were launched in India on February 28, 2018 at INR 1,56,849 and INR 1,98,878 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Visually, the Thunderbird X range comes equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, a first for Royal Enfield. The ‘gunslinger’ styled seat coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard are aimed to create custom style statement and gives a cleaner, less cluttered look.

Mechanically, the Thunderbird X range uses the same engine as the standard models. So, the Thunderbird 350X comes with a single cylinder, air cooled, twinspark, 346cc engine which produces a maximum power of 19.8 bhp @ 5250 rpm and generates a maximum Torque of 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. The Thunderbird 500X, on the other hand, uses a single cylinder, air cooled, 499cc engine fed by an electronic fuel injection system which produces maximum power of 27.2 bhp @ 5250 rpm and generates 41.3 Nm torque @ 4000 rpm.

