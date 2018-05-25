Check Out These Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Genuine Motorcycle Accessories
If you’ve already purchased the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X or the 500X and are now looking to enhance the looks of your prized possesion, check out these genuine accessories for the new Thumper. Below is a list of all the Genuine Motorcycle Accessories offered by Royal Enfield along with the official prices – as mentioned on their website.
|Accessory
|Part Number
|Material
|Claimed Fitting Time
|Price
|Windshield Kit
|1990608
|–
|30 Mins
|INR 5,000
|Windshield Embellisher Kit
|1990610
|Mild Steel
|10 Mins
|INR 1,500
|Bike Cover (Black)
|1990642
|–
|5 Mins
|INR 900
|Bike Cover (Navy Blue)
|1990643
|–
|5 Mins
|INR 900
|Engine Guard – Octagon, Powder Coated
|1990853
|Mild Steel
|20 Mins
|INR 2,300
|Engine Guard – Trapezium, Powder Coated
|1990802
|Mild Steel
|20 Mins
|INR 2,100
|Oil Filler Cap, Machined (Black)
|1990645
|Aluminium
|5 Mins
|INR 825
|Oil Filler Cap, Machined (Silver)
|1990613
|Aluminium
|5 Mins
|INR 825
|Brake Reservoir Lid – Diagonal
|1990648
|Aluminium
|10 Mins
|INR 800
|Passenger Backrest
|1990827
|Quilted Vinyl
|10 Mins
|INR 2,750
|Wheels alloy cast, set, machined, 19/18″
|1990807
|Aluminium
|105 Mins
|INR 9,500
|Panniers Soft
|1990828
|Canvas
|10 Mins
|INR 6,000
|Pannier Rails, Pair, Powder Coated
|1990820
|Mild Steel
|30 Mins
|INR 1,700
|Flyscreen (Clear)
|1990812
|High Impact Acrylic
|45 Mins
|INR 2,550
|Flyscreen (Tinted)
|1990811
|High Impact Acrylic
|45 Mins
|INR 2,950
|Engine Guard – Air Fly, Powder Coated
|1990801
|Mild Steel
|20 Mins
|INR 3,450
All those accessories are for your motorcycle but if you plan to update your wardrobe, check out the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X inspired Gear Collection. The gear collection consist of T-shirts and Helmets, and has a range of Orange, Reds, Blues and Whites – adding colors to the regular motorcycling gear. Click here to view the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X inspired Gear Collection.
To give you a quick recap, the new 2018 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X were launched in India on February 28, 2018 at INR 1,56,849 and INR 1,98,878 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.
Visually, the Thunderbird X range comes equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, a first for Royal Enfield. The ‘gunslinger’ styled seat coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard are aimed to create custom style statement and gives a cleaner, less cluttered look.
Mechanically, the Thunderbird X range uses the same engine as the standard models. So, the Thunderbird 350X comes with a single cylinder, air cooled, twinspark, 346cc engine which produces a maximum power of 19.8 bhp @ 5250 rpm and generates a maximum Torque of 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. The Thunderbird 500X, on the other hand, uses a single cylinder, air cooled, 499cc engine fed by an electronic fuel injection system which produces maximum power of 27.2 bhp @ 5250 rpm and generates 41.3 Nm torque @ 4000 rpm.
Check out all the images of the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird X range through the gallery below: