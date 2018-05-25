Check Out These Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Genuine Motorcycle Accessories

If you’ve already purchased the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X or the 500X and are now looking to enhance the looks of your prized possesion, check out these genuine accessories for the new Thumper. Below is a list of all the Genuine Motorcycle Accessories offered by Royal Enfield along with the official prices – as mentioned on their website.

Accessory Part Number Material Claimed Fitting Time Price Windshield Kit 1990608 – 30 Mins INR 5,000 Windshield Embellisher Kit 1990610 Mild Steel 10 Mins INR 1,500 Bike Cover (Black) 1990642 – 5 Mins INR 900 Bike Cover (Navy Blue) 1990643 – 5 Mins INR 900 Engine Guard – Octagon, Powder Coated 1990853 Mild Steel 20 Mins INR 2,300 Engine Guard – Trapezium, Powder Coated 1990802 Mild Steel 20 Mins INR 2,100 Oil Filler Cap, Machined (Black) 1990645 Aluminium 5 Mins INR 825 Oil Filler Cap, Machined (Silver) 1990613 Aluminium 5 Mins INR 825 Brake Reservoir Lid – Diagonal 1990648 Aluminium 10 Mins INR 800 Passenger Backrest 1990827 Quilted Vinyl 10 Mins INR 2,750 Wheels alloy cast, set, machined, 19/18″ 1990807 Aluminium 105 Mins INR 9,500 Panniers Soft 1990828 Canvas 10 Mins INR 6,000 Pannier Rails, Pair, Powder Coated 1990820 Mild Steel 30 Mins INR 1,700 Flyscreen (Clear) 1990812 High Impact Acrylic 45 Mins INR 2,550 Flyscreen (Tinted) 1990811 High Impact Acrylic 45 Mins INR 2,950 Engine Guard – Air Fly, Powder Coated 1990801 Mild Steel 20 Mins INR 3,450

All those accessories are for your motorcycle but if you plan to update your wardrobe, check out the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X inspired Gear Collection. The gear collection consist of T-shirts and Helmets, and has a range of Orange, Reds, Blues and Whites – adding colors to the regular motorcycling gear. Click here to view the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X inspired Gear Collection.

To give you a quick recap, the new 2018 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X were launched in India on February 28, 2018 at INR 1,56,849 and INR 1,98,878 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Visually, the Thunderbird X range comes equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, a first for Royal Enfield. The ‘gunslinger’ styled seat coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard are aimed to create custom style statement and gives a cleaner, less cluttered look.

Mechanically, the Thunderbird X range uses the same engine as the standard models. So, the Thunderbird 350X comes with a single cylinder, air cooled, twinspark, 346cc engine which produces a maximum power of 19.8 bhp @ 5250 rpm and generates a maximum Torque of 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. The Thunderbird 500X, on the other hand, uses a single cylinder, air cooled, 499cc engine fed by an electronic fuel injection system which produces maximum power of 27.2 bhp @ 5250 rpm and generates 41.3 Nm torque @ 4000 rpm.

Check out all the images of the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird X range through the gallery below: