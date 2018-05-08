Mahindra TUV 300 Luxury Edition Kits Launched In India

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched two new kits for the TUV300. Known as the Luxury Edition kits, details of both the kits are available on the brand’s official website. The accessories in question are available via the Mahindra Genuine Accessories Package.

Under the Luxury Edition Kit 1, Mahindra offers accessories for the TUV300 which include chrome appliqués for the front and rear license plate, front lower grille, chrome caps for the ORVMs and chrome door handles on the outside. Features on the inside include a 6.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera and navigation and beige coloured fax leather seat covers and steering wheel cover.

As a part of the Luxury Edition Kit 2, the Mahindra TUV300 will receive all the features as seen on Kit 1 as well as a gloss black roof, decals for the bonnet, chrome appliqué for the windows and tail lights, new floor mats and a Heads-Up-Display (HUD). Mahindra has not revealed the prices for either of these kits.

The Mahindra TUV300 is currently offered with a 1.5-litre mHawk100 engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 100 hp while the peak torque is rated at 240 Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a fie speed manual unit as standard while a five speed AMT is available as an option. Prices for the Mahindra TUV300 start at INR 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).