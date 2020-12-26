Mahindra Thar To Get New Colour Shades?

Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the most popular names amongst the homegrown automaker space and has readied a plan to update its portfolio. Under that plan, we have witnessed the unveiling of the next-generation Thar on 15th August 2020 and its launch of 2nd October 2020. For the next year, M&M seems to be ready to bring out some launches which in all means are highly anticipated like the next-gen XUV 500 and the New-gen Scorpio.

But, that’s for the next year. Back to what we have this year, the all-new Thar. It has been recently spotted with a set of new colour schemes, a white and a silver paint job.

Picture credits: Ragav Krishna R

Mahindra Thar when launched was definitely one of the biggest launches of 2020 and it garnered a great response from buyers and the auto enthusiasts and media alike. It has been generating good sales numbers since its launch. It was recently spotted with new colour schemes – White and Silver. Currently, the Thar 2020 is available in a choice of seven paint schemes – Aquamarine, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, Red Rage, Mystic Copper and Aqua Marine Galaxy Grey.

Mahindra Thar 2020 has enjoyed a good demand in the Indian market, so much so, that the waiting period for select variants has extended to over six months. The firm has also decided to ramp up the manufacturing of new Thar in order to maintain the supply-demand chain and bring down the delivery timing.

Picture credits: Ragav Krishna R

Currently, the new Thar is offered in AX and LX series with soft top and hardtop options. Talking about the mechanicals, it is powered by either a 2.2L mHwak diesel engine which puts out 130BHP of peak power and 300Nm of peak torque. Also offered is a 2.0L mStallion petrol engine which puts out 150BHP of peak power and 300Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra has also announced in the recent past that it will increase the pricing of all its models from January 1st, 2020. Hence, Thar will also turn costlier within a matter of a few days. Currently, the entry-level AX optional petrol-manual trim is priced at ₹11.90 lakh, while the higher-spec LX trim range is priced from ₹12.49-13.75 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Mahindra is also offering several discounts and offers on all its models as a part of the year-end scheme.