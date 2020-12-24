About Time That We Had the BS6 Compliant Suzuki GSX-S750?

Remember the humble Suzuki GSX-S750 which we used to have on sale until Suzuki decided to slowly pull the plug on it? Yes, that mean-looking yet approachable inline-four Japanese naked middleweight! Almost all its competitors have landed on our shores, flaunting their BS6-compliant engines but the GSX-S750 is nowhere to be seen and it is about time that we admitted that it is being missed. When it existed, it used to be one of the most affordable inline-four motorcycles in our country and that guaranteed its oh-so-lovely growl!

More details

Suzuki recently launched the 2021 iteration of the GSX-S750 for the US market at USD 8,899 (approximately Rs 6.55 lakh), which is the same as the 2020 iteration with ABS.

Still not BS6 compliant?

But the major disappointment is, the new version is still only Euro 4-compliant for now. We expect Suzuki to bring out an updated Euro 5/ BS6-compliant version next year. As far as updates are concerned, Suzuki has thrown in new colours. The non-ABS variant gets black and grey dual-tone colour scheme with blue highlights and alloy wheels. Whereas the ABS version gets a subtler white and black colour scheme with flashy yellow highlights. Another major visual highlight in the gold-finished front fork which adds to the overall visual flair.

Specifications

Inheriting the aggressiveness of the GSX-R series, the GSX-S750 is powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC, 749cc inline-four engine which generates 113 PS of power and 81 Nm of torque. Suzuki’s traction control system controls the output by optimizing ignition timing and air delivery, without interfering with the sportiness of the motorcycle. The bike is equipped with a fully digital lightweight instrument cluster and flatly-shaped rear combination LED lights for higher visibility.

When we talk about its arch-rivals, Triumph was one of the first movers in its segment and took no time in unleashing the Street Triple RS. Shortly after the launch of the Street Triple RS, Triumph also introduced the Street Triple R, a more affordable version of the two. Ducati too, has given a major overhaul to the iconic Monster and has made it more powerful, modern and most importantly, much lighter than before. Suzuki shouldn’t wait long and bestow the GSX-S750 with a Euro5/BS6 compliant engine. Ducati might launch the updated Monster sometime next year and Benelli too, might be eyeing to enter the segment again with its TNT600i.

The GSX-S750 was a very likeable motorcycle and its aggressive price tag was another major factor which contributed to its popularity. It might not sell in big numbers, even in its BS6 avatar but it would be great if we had a Japanese inline-four naked motorcycle to choose from.