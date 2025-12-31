Mahindra Susten Commissions 560 MW Solar Capacity in 2025

Mahindra Susten has added another big milestone to its renewable energy journey in 2025. The company has successfully commissioned 560 MWp of utility-scale solar power projects during the calendar year establishing a strong presence as one of the key players in India’s clean energy landscape.
These projects are especially important as they are the first lot of assets to be commissioned following the sale of 1.54 GWp of operational assets by Mahindra Susten in 2024. That move was part of the company’s capital-light strategy, which enables it to recycle capital while continuing to build and operate large renewable projects throughout the country.
The newly commissioned capacity is equally split amongst two states.
- A 280 MWp solar power project at Gujarat
- A 280 MWp solar power project at Rajasthan
Both plants sell power under 25-year long-term agreements. Electricity produced by Gujarat project is supplied to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited and Rajasthan plant supplies electricity to Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited. Such long-term contracts bring stability to state grids and guarantee clean energy supply for decades.
Together, the two projects covered an area of almost 2,000 acres of land. Mahindra Susten has made use of modern solar technology in both sites. The plants are installed with advanced N-Type TOPCon bifacial solar modules with high-efficiency inverters and dry-cleaning systems to maximize the output and minimize the use of water. Power evacuation occurs through 220 kV substations which facilitates the stable grid connectivity.
On a yearly basis, the total capacity is expected to produce nearly 1,000 million units of clean electricity. Building these projects required large scale and coordination.
- Around 1 Million solar modules installed
- About 12,400 tonnes of steel used
- Nearly 2,600 km of cabling laid
- Peak workforce of about 1000 people
- Safe man hours recorded 2.9 million
Safety and quality were important priorities throughout execution.
Avinash Rao, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Susten stated that the commissioning indicates the firm’s good execution capability and its experience of more than 15 years in the renewable energy field. He added that the company is still growing in solar, wind, storage, hybrid projects and group captive solutions.
Looking forward, Mahindra Susten has already several projects in the pipeline in states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Its pipeline contains utility-scale projects, hybrid renewable and open access solutions for industries.
Beyond power generation, the company also has a focus on local communities. Through education, skill development, health programs and initiatives such as the Gyandeep school redevelopment project, Mahindra Susten has been able to reach over 2,200 beneficiaries in the vicinity of its project sites.
In simple terms, these new solar plants show steady progress. They add clean energy to the grid, create jobs at the local level, and provide for India’s long-term energy transition, quietly and effectively.