2026 Kia Seltos Launched in India at Rs 10.99 Lakh – Bigger, Smarter and Safer Than Ever

Kia has launched the all-new 2026 Seltos in India, and it kicks off at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). This new generation is bigger, bolder, and more premium than before. Kia opened bookings on December 11, and deliveries are set to begin from mid-January 2026.
The 2026 Seltos is offered in many variants – from HTE, HTK, HTX to GTX, with an X-Line option on the top trims. It is one of the most talked-about SUVs right now because it mixes style, space, technology, and features in a package that makes sense for Indian roads.
A sharper and bigger looking SUV
At first glance, the new Seltos looks bold as compared to before. The design is inspired by the Kia’s larger global SUVs. The front gets a split headlamp configuration with tall LED DRLs, while the main headlamps are housed neatly in a wider grille. The design of the bumper varies depending on the variant, giving each trim has a slightly different personality as a result.
From the side of the SUV appears more muscular thanks to the squared wheel arches and cleaner body lines. Flush door handles make the difference. At the rear, skinny LED tail-lamps and a new bumper complete the look.
The Seltos also has increased in dimensions:
- Longer and wider than before
- Wheelbase increased by 80 mm
- More cabin space, particularly for rear passengers
Interior looks more modern and premium
Inside, the cabin is familiar but more refined. The design of the dashboard is clean, with a reduced number of buttons and a better use of screens. Higher variants get curved panoramic display with two 12.3-inch screens. One is responsible for infotainment and the other is the digital instrument cluster. Climate controls are on a separate screen, but Kia has wisely retained physical buttons for daily use.
Even lower variants now get features that were previously reserved for higher trims – making the overall package feel better value.
Feature list is now much stronger
Some key highlights include:
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay
- Ventilated front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Head-up display
- 10-way powered driver’s seat
- 8-speaker Bose sound system
- 64-colour ambient lighting
Safety You Can Trust
Kia has added important safety features that are a big plus:
- 6 airbags as standard
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Hill hold assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- 360-degree camera on higher trims
Kia also says the new Seltos has improved body rigidity, which could help it earn a good Bharat NCAP safety rating.
Variant-wise Price (Ex-showroom)
Same engines, familiar performance
Kia has retained the same three 1.5 litre engines:
- Petrol for calm city use
- Turbo-petrol for buyers looking for performance
- Diesel for long distance drivers
Multiple manual and automatic gearbox options are available which give buyers plenty of choice. A hybrid version has been confirmed will come later.
Rivals in the Market
The new Seltos will compete with other popular SUVs in India, such as:
- Hyundai Creta
- Honda Elevate
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
- Maruti Suzuki Victoris
- Tata Sierra
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
- Volkswagen Taigun
- Skoda Kushaq
- MG Astor
Final thoughts
The 2026 Kia Seltos doesn’t attempt to reinvent itself. Instead, it is an improvement on everything that already worked. It looks more premium, has more room and adds features where buyers actually want them. With powerful engines, improved safety and a competitive pricing, the new Seltos remains right at the heart of the most crowded SUV segment in India and that’s exactly where it is supposed to be.