Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Spied Again in India: New Interior, ADAS Hints & Big Launch Clues Revealed

Mahindra has been spotted testing its new Scorpio-N-based pickup truck once again. The vehicle was spied in Hyderabad wrapped in heavy camouflage, but a few details about the design and features are already visible.
The pickup borrows many elements from the Scorpio-N SUV. It features a bold front grille, muscled wheel arches and an upright bonnet. The large ORVMs and shoulder lines are familiar, making it look strong on the road. The rear section is clearly different with vertically stacked tail-lamps, long wheelbase, high tailgate and wide cargo bed. The rear stop lamp is in the center of the tailgate, giving it a unique identity from the SUV.
Inside, the test mule featured a digital instrument cluster, a wide moonroof, and a front center armrest just like the Scorpio-N. The rear bench looked spacious and more comfortable than Hilux. The cabin looks practical and well thought out for long journeys or heavy duty use.
It is expected that the production version will come with Level 2 ADAS technology. This includes semi-automatic parking, which makes it easier to drive in the city. The pickup is also likely to support 5G connectivity in addition to its modern features. There will be four driving modes: Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand, which should help it to perform well on different terrains.
The Global Pik Up Vision Concept had a Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine. The prototype seen recently had a 6-speed automatic transmission, but buyers may also get a 6-speed manual option. Mahindra has given a hint that the pickup will have a balance between comfort, utility and capability.
The Scorpio-N based pickup is scheduled to launch in 2027. It is likely to target buyers who need a practical vehicle with lots of space and utility, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Models such as the Bolero have proven that there is still a strong market for functional vehicles in India, and this pickup could give Mahindra a boost in the utility sector.
This new pickup is intended for those who require a capable vehicle for work, adventure and everyday use. With modern technology, a powerful engine and SUV-like style, it could become a popular choice among Mahindra fans and new buyers seeking a reliable and spacious pickup truck.