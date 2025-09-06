Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices with Full GST Benefits — Savings Up to ₹1.56 Lakh

Short Overview
- Mahindra passes on 100% GST benefits to customers starting September 6, 2025.
- Savings range from ₹1.01 lakh to ₹1.56 lakh across the ICE SUV portfolio.
- Models like XUV3XO Diesel and Scorpio-N see the highest reductions.
- Move strengthens Mahindra’s festive season positioning and boosts affordability.
Introduction
Festive season car shopping just got a whole lot sweeter for SUV lovers. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV maker, has announced that it will pass on the entire GST reduction benefit to customers across its ICE SUV lineup.
This decision comes after the government’s GST 2.0 reform, revealed at the 56th GST Council meeting on September 3, 2025, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Starting September 6, 2025, Mahindra SUVs will cost significantly less, giving customers direct savings of up to ₹1.56 lakh.
Why this matters
Mahindra’s move reflects a strong customer-first approach. Instead of keeping part of the GST benefit, the company has ensured that every rupee of tax savings goes directly into buyers’ pockets.
This not only makes Mahindra SUVs more affordable but also gives them a sharper edge against rivals in a highly competitive market.
The benefits explained
Depending on the model and variant, customers can save big:
- Biggest saver: XUV3XO Diesel — up to ₹1.56 lakh off.
- Best lifestyle SUV deal: Thar 2WD Diesel — save ₹1.35 lakh.
- Popular choices: Scorpio-N and XUV700, both with savings over ₹1.40 lakh.
- Entry-level icons: Bolero and Neo now offer ₹1.27 lakh benefit.
Model-wise GST Benefits
Here’s a snapshot of how much buyers stand to save across Mahindra’s SUV portfolio:
(Exact savings vary by variant; above are representative figures.)
Conclusion
Mahindra’s decision to pass on full GST benefits is a game-changer for SUV buyers. With savings of up to ₹1.56 lakh, popular models like the XUV3XO Diesel, Scorpio-N, and XUV700 now deliver even more value.
This move also strengthens Mahindra’s position ahead of the festive season, as affordability meets aspiration for millions of Indian buyers. By choosing transparency and customer-first thinking, Mahindra has proven once again that the strongest brands don’t just sell cars — they deliver trust and value on every wheel.
