Mahindra Scorpio N with ADAS Teased Ahead of Launch

Quick Overview
- Mahindra teases Level 2 ADAS features for the Scorpio N, including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.
- The updated SUV is expected to gain a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera.
- No mechanical changes; it will continue with the 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L diesel engines.
Scorpio N to Get Smarter: Mahindra Teases ADAS Upgrade
Mahindra & Mahindra has dropped a teaser confirming that the Scorpio N is set to receive a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite. The teaser, shared across the brand’s social media platforms, shows illuminated lane markings with the tagline “Power always stays on course”, clearly hinting at lane keep assist functionality.
This marks a significant tech upgrade for the rugged SUV, aligning it with Mahindra’s more premium offerings like the XUV700 and Thar Roxx, which already feature ADAS capabilities.
Expected ADAS Features
While the full list is yet to be revealed, the Scorpio N is likely to receive:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keep assist and lane departure warning
- Forward collision warning
- Automatic emergency braking
- Traffic sign recognition
These features will likely be limited to the top-spec variants, enhancing both safety and convenience for long-distance drivers2.
New Features Beyond ADAS
Besides ADAS the updated Scorpio N is also expected to get a feature overhaul:
- A panoramic sunroof, replacing the current single-pane unit
- Ventilated front seats
- A 360-degree camera system
These additions will complement the existing feature set, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Sony 12-speaker audio, dual-zone climate control, and 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.
No Changes Under the Hood
Mechanically, the Scorpio N will remain unchanged. It will continue to offer:
- 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (203 PS, up to 380 Nm)
- 2.2L diesel engine (up to 175 PS, 400 Nm)
- 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions
- Rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options
Current prices range from ₹13.99 lakh to ₹25.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADAS-equipped variants are expected to carry a slight premium3.
Our Thoughts
The Scorpio N has always been about muscle and presence—but now, it’s getting brains too. With ADAS in the mix, it’s stepping into tech-savvy territory without losing its rugged charm.