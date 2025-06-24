Built Tough, Drives Smart: Tata Harrier.ev Bags 5-Star BNCAP Safety Rating

Quick Overview
- Tata Harrier.ev scores full marks in adult occupant protection (32/32) under BNCAP
- Also bags 45/49 points in child occupant protection
- Matches Mahindra XUV 9e in becoming the only EVs to score perfect AOP marks
- Comes packed with 6–7 airbags, ADAS, ESC, and ISOFIX as standard
Introduction: India’s Rugged EV Now Proven Safest Too
Already hailed for its quad-motor AWD capability and go-anywhere off-road prowess, the Tata Harrier.ev has now added another solid credential to its resume—a flawless 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). As India warms up to electric mobility, Tata’s homegrown electric SUV is setting benchmarks not just in power and tech, but also in crash-tested safety standards.
Crash-Tested Confidence: Full Marks in Adult Safety
In the BNCAP crash tests, the Harrier.ev scored a perfect 32 out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category. This feat makes it only the second vehicle ever to achieve full marks, alongside its direct rival—the Mahindra XUV 9e.
The test dummies for both driver and passenger registered “Good” protection for all critical body regions, even in challenging side pole impacts. With this, Tata has made it loud and clear: EVs can be as safe as—or safer than—their ICE counterparts.
Safety First for Young Passengers Too
For Child Occupant Protection (COP), the Harrier.ev scored 45 out of 49, matching its Mahindra rival once again. This includes full points in dynamic crash tests (24/24) and CRS installation (12/12). Tata has equipped the Harrier.ev with ISOFIX anchors, and although it lacks integrated child seats, it does well in real-world crash scenarios for rear-facing infant protection.
Here’s How It Fared in Numbers:
|Category
|Score
|Max Possible
|Adult Occupant Protection
|32.00
|32.00
|Child Occupant Protection
|45.00
|49.00
|Side Pole Impact Test
|OK (Pass)
|–
|Total BNCAP Rating
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Loaded with Protection Tech, Right Out of the Box
Safety isn’t just about ratings—it’s about real-world readiness. The Harrier.ev packs:
- 6 airbags as standard (7 on top trims)
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Seatbelt reminders for all passengers
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- ADAS suite in the Empowered trims
- Complies with AIS-100 pedestrian protection norms
Conclusion: Tough on Roads, Tougher in Tests
The Tata Harrier.ev isn’t just an electric SUV that looks bold—it backs its muscle with meaningful safety. With a full 5-star BNCAP rating and top-tier safety features, it proves that India’s EV revolution is not just fast, but also safe. For families, adventurers, and tech enthusiasts alike, the Harrier.ev is now the complete package—robust, refined, and reassuringly secure.