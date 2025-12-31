Big Move by Hyundai: Brand Enters Commercial Mobility With Budget-Friendly ‘Prime Taxi’ Range

Hyundai Motor India has officially entered the commercial mobility space with the launch of its Prime taxi range. This is a significant step for the brand, as it now joins other major carmakers already active in the fleet and taxi space. The new lineup includes two models called Prime HB and Prime SD.
Both cars are made especially for taxi operators, fleet owners, and people who are driving their own commercial vehicles. Instead of adding more features, Hyundai has been focusing on practicality, durability and everyday usability.
The Prime HB is based on the Grand i10 Nios while the Prime SD is derived from the Aura. Prices begin from Rs 5.99 lakh for the Prime HB and Rs 6.89 lakh for the Prime SD, ex showroom. Bookings have already opened up across Hyundai dealerships in India with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.
At the heart of both models is Hyundai’s familiar 1.2 litre four cylinder Kappa engine. Buyers have the option of choosing between petrol and factory fitted CNG. Both versions are equipped with a manual gearbox. For operators who cover long daily distances, fuel efficiency plays a big role, and Hyundai claims strong numbers here.
- The Prime SD offers a claimed efficiency of 28.40 km per kg on CNG
- The Prime HB delivers a claimed efficiency of 27.32 km/kg on CNG
Hyundai has also equipped the vehicles with a speed limiter approved by the company that limits the top speed to 80kmph which is common for commercial vehicles.
Even though these are fleet focused cars, safety has not been ignored.
- Six airbags are standard
- Three point safety belts for all passengers
- Rear parking sensors
- Emergency stop signal
- ABS and basic stability support
Comfort and convenience features are kept practical and not flashy.
- Rear AC vents
- All four power windows
- Steering mounted controls
- Electrically adjustable ORVs
- Rear defogger, central locking
Some features such as rear adjustable headrests and keyless entry are unique to the Prime HB.
For buyers who want more tech, Hyundai is offering optional accessories. These include a 9 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear camera and a vehicle tracking system with multiple panic buttons.
Hyundai is supporting the Prime range with extended warranty schemes. Coverage is available for the fourth and fifth year or up to 1,80,000 km. Flexible finance plans are also offered with repayment periods going up to 72 months.
Another important part of this launch is service support. Hyundai will use its nationwide dealership and service network, with trained fleet care advisors to assist commercial customers.
The Prime HB and Prime SD are available in three colours
- Atlas White
- Typhoon Silver
- Abyss Black
Conclusion
Hyundai’s Prime range is a simple and sensible entry into the taxi segment. It is focused on efficiency, safety, predictable running costs and wide service reach. For fleet owners and taxi operators seeking a dependable and familiar choice, the Prime HB and Prime SD slot well into daily commercial use without attempting to be anything more than what the job requires.