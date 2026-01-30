Mahindra Scorpio N-Based Pickup Spy Shots Reveal SUV-Like Cabin and Powerful Gearbox

When test cars start showing up again and again, it usually means something serious is coming. That seems to be the case with Mahindra’s upcoming Scorpio N-based pickup. Fresh spy shots have now revealed the interior clearly, as well as the details of the gearbox, giving a much better idea of what Mahindra is working on.
The pickup is still heavily camouflaged on the outside but inside, it looks very familiar. The design of the dashboard looks almost identical to the Scorpio N. It gets the same layered layout with horizontal air vents and a touchscreen placed in the center. The steering wheel is identical three spoke unit with mounted controls, and the overall cabin feels more SUV-like than commercial.
Visible interior highlights include
- A large central touchscreen, likely around 12 inches
- Digital instrument cluster like Scorpio N
- Button based climate controls
- Centre console with cup holders
- Brown leatherette upholstery
- Double cab seating layout
The rear seat is a proper bench, and looks comfortable enough.The longer wheelbase should help with space, though final legroom will be clearer once the camouflage comes off. Since this is a pickup, luggage duties will be taken up by the cargo bed, leaving the cabin to concentrate on passengers.
One detail that is confirmed by these spy shots is the gearbox. The test vehicle is seen with a six speed manual transmission. An automatic option is also expected to be available later in the future, much like Scorpio N. Drive modes and four wheel drive hardware are likely to be shared as well.
Under the bonnet, Mahindra is expected to use the same engines as Scorpio N
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol
- 2.2 litre diesel
Both of the engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic options, depending on market.
On the outside the pickup is riding on 18 inch alloy wheels with 255 65 R18 tyres. The tail lamps look inspired by the Scorpio Classic and the overall shape suggests a tough and lifestyle-focused pickup rather than a work truck.
Once launched, this pickup will take on models such as the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V Cross. With Scorpio N hardware and a familiar cabin, Mahindra seems to be going for comfort, capability and everyday usability in one package.