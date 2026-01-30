Honda Dio 125 X Edition Revealed With TFT Screen, New Sporty Colours and Smart Features

Honda scooters have always been a common sight on Indian roads. Many riders grow up with one in the house, learn riding on it, and stick with the brand for years. With that connection in mind, Honda has now given another twist to its sporty scooter by unveiling the Dio 125 X Edition.
The Dio 125 is already Honda’s second best-selling scooter in the country, and has a reputation for its sharp styling and youth-focused appeal. The new X Edition builds on that image, but without altering what already works. This version is based on the top-spec Dio 125 H Smart variant, and is primarily based on visual updates.
The biggest change is the new colour scheme. The Dio 125 X Edition comes in Pearl Siren Blue combined with Pearl Deep Ground Grey. The dark blue base is matched with grey panels on the front apron, side body, running board and grab rails. Red painted alloy wheels add a great contrast and give a more sporty look to the scooter on the road. The graphics are also unique to this edition.
Under the body, everything is the same as usual.
Key features on the Dio 125 X Edition include
- A fully digital TFT instrument cluster
- Bluetooth connectivity including call alerts and navigation
- USB Type C charging port
- LED lighting
- Front disc brake
- Alloy wheels
- Smart key with Keyless Go function
Power is provided by the same 123.92cc single cylinder air cooled engine. It generates about 8.2 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque and is coupled with a CVT gearbox. The set up is smooth, easy to ride and ideal for daily city use.
Honda has not officially revealed the price yet. However, it is expected to sit near the Dio 125 H Smart, which currently costs Rs 91,683 ex-showroom. Launch is probably in the next days or weeks.
The Dio 125 X Edition makes no attempt to alter the formula. It just gives a new look to a scooter, which is already popular, reliable and well equipped. For buyers who wish to have something familiar, but a little different, this edition fits in nicely.