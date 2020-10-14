KTM Adventure 250 Showcased For Dealerships; India Launch Soon

KTM is all set to celebrate the festive season with the new 250 Adventure. The bike maker has already showcased the motorcycle in an event held for a dealers. This makes us expect that the bike is going to be launched before this festive season. From the video, we can see that the motorcycle will get the signature KTM-Adventure styling, along with a halogen headlamp setup, similar to the previous-gen KTM 250 Duke.

TFT cluster?

The most prominent improvement is the addition of a proper TFT cluster unlike the LCD unit in the KTM 250 Duke. The motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same engine as the 250 Duke, which is a 250cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant motor, producing 29bhp of power and 24Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed shifter.

It is likely to be priced at around Rs 2.40 lakh, making it cheaper by Rs 64,000, when compared to the price of KTM 390 Adventure. However, when compared to the KTM 250 Duke, the Adventure 250 will be around INR 35,000-40,000 more expensive. The motorcycle is expected to be available in two colors: orange and black.

The KTM 250 Adventure will get the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear mono-shock, like its elder brother- Adventure 390. The Disc brakes will be available at both the tyres, with a switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure is expected to arrive in India, by this festive season.

The bike stand against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and also, the BMW G 310 GS that has recently received a massive price cut. It will also be an attractive option for KTM lovers, who find the 390 Adventure expensive.

KTM would have already launched the upcoming 250 Adventure in India. However, the broken supply chain and the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis could be the cause behind the delay in the company’s plans. The latest video and images suggest that the bikemaker is trying to benefit from the increased demand for personal transport and is gearing up for the launch of the upcoming Adventure 250, which might arrive in India in this festive season.

The KTM Adventure 250 is expected to lose out on some things which the 390 gets, like the lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS and the quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting.