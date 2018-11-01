Hyundai Sells over 52,000 Units in October of 2018

Hyundai’s journey in India started in the year 1998, with the Santro hatchback. The legend is now back in a new avatar and was launched very recently. The old icon brought some more good news along, for the month of October, Hyundai has recorded the highest number of sales ever in the history of the company. The company sold 52,001 units this month in the domestic market and exported 13,019 units making them the number one exporter in the country. This lead to a cumulative sale of 65,020 units in the last month. Moreover, the Santro continues to recreate the magic of the old icon, it has become the fastest brand to receive over 28,800 bookings and more than 1,29,500 enquiries within 22 days.

When compared to the month of October last year, in 2017, Hyundai has registered an overall growth of 4.6%. The domestic sales of last year were at 49,588 registering a growth of 4.9% while the export sales raised by 3.7% with 12,551 units sold. The cumulative sales figures were at 62,139 same time last year. The sales figures for this year have created a new record at Hyundai India, this is the maximum cars they have sold in a month. The current portfolio of Hyundai comprises – Eon, the new Santro, Grand i10, Xcent, Elite i20, Active i20, Verna, Creta, Elantra and the Tucson.

Commenting on the October sales Mr. Vikas Jain, National Sales Head – Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai achieved highest ever domestic sales with 52,001 units and a growth of 4.9%, on the strong demand pull created by the blockbuster launch of India’s Favourite Family Car – The All New SANTRO, improving customers sentiments and setting new benchmark in the industry. The All-New SANTRO clocked wholesale of over 8500 units along with a strong performance of the Hyundai ‘Ten Thousand Club Cars’ CRETA, ELITE i20 and GRAND i10.”