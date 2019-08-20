Mahindra Rolls Out The 15th Lakh Bolero Pick Up Truck From Their Factory

Leading Indian car manufacturer, Mahindra is happy to roll out the 15th Lakh unit of the Bolero pick up truck from its plant in Kandivali, Mumbai. Leaders of the segment of the pick-up segment for over twenty years, the Bolero has been focused on understanding the evolving needs of its customers. The Mahindra Pick up range is used for diverse applications including the delivery of agri products, dairy, consumer goods, construction equipment, logistics, fisheries, cash vans and for various Swachh Bharat initiatives to name a few.

Available in a number of variants, there is one Bolero pick up truck for every application. Listed below are the variants of this car.

Bolero Maxitruck Plus

A 2-door basic pick up truck but with a large cargo area, makes it an excellent vehicle for commercial use. It comes equipped with the tried and tested, powerful m2DiCR engine with 63 BHP (46.3 kW) power and best-in-class 195 Nm torque.

Bolero Pik-up

The flagship model in the range, the Bolero Pik-up payload capacity of 1,700 kg and the longest cargo deck of 2765mm (9 ft). It uses a 52.2kW Power (70 BHP) and comes with 2WD, 4WD, CBC, & CNG variants.

Bolero Camper

The Bolero Camper is a double cabin Pick up which is powered by the Mahindra DI engine and is available in2WD, 4WD and Gold versions. With the double cabin, it not only is suitable for commercial use but can be used for personal recreation as well. Bolero Campers are popular among infrastructure companies, contractors & builders across the country.

Imperio

The Imperio is a premium pick up with SUV stance and bold road presence. It comes equipped with DI engine with 75bhp (56Kw) power and 220 Nm torque. It comes loaded with creature comforts and is the most premium offering in this series. The Imperio is better-suited for personal use than having it as a commercial vehicle.

Speaking about this new milestone, Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for us as the Bolero pick up range crosses the 15-lakh milestone. We would like to thank our customers for their support which has enabled the brand to grow from strength to strength. This achievement is a testament to our customers’ belief in the brand. Today, Mahindra has the most extensive range in this segment and has set new benchmarks in style, comfort, convenience, technology, and offers best-in-class value and efficiency to our customers.’’ Mr Wadhera further added, “Being the leader in the pick-up segment for over two decades, we have made our systems and processes robust to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers. In fact, we keep introducing new products and technologies at regular intervals to enable our customers to progress in life.”