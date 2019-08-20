LIVE: Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Launch

The much-awaited Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has finally making its debut. The third-generation model of this popular hatchback will feature a BS-VI compliant petrol engine, while the oil-burner would currently be sold in the BS-IV guise. This new hatchback will be offered in 6 colours, 3 new, plus two dual-tone options. Cars with solid colours will have a grey-ivory, dual-tone interior and dual-tone painted cars will get an all-black interior with red and aqua teal highlights. Linked below is the live stream straight from the launch event to keep you updated on this upcoming hatchback.

Talking about the exterior of the car, the front of the car carries a rather wide stance, with an even wider cascading grille, adding an element of sportiness. Boomerang shaped LED DRLs mark the end of this cascading grille. The bonnet of the car also features two design creases, with the Hyundai logo finding a spot just between the two. The projector headlamps do pop out to the eyes and the fog lamps too, come with projectors in this car. Moving to the side, a sporty looking sloping roofline looks neatly done and a shark-fin antenna can be seen here, which replaces the old school antenna. The Grand i10 Nios will also come with sporty dual-tone colour options. The top trim levels of the car will also come with 15-inch, diamond-cut alloy wheels, while lower variants will get 14-inch gunmetal grey alloy wheels and base trims will come with 14-inch steel wheels.

Moving to the interior of the car, the Hyundai is feature-loaded. The centre of the dual-tone dashboard is occupied by a 20.25 cm, touch-enabled infotainment screen. Apart from being the largest screen in the segment, Hyundai will also offer it with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The hatchback also comes with another screen which can be seen in the driver’s binnacle. A 13.46 cm widescreen will display the car’s speed, engine temperature and a plethora of other useful information to the driver. Features like voice recognition, automatic climate control, rear AC vent, eco coating technology, wireless charging, USB charger and a premium Arkamys sound system also make the cut in this hatchback.

Safety too, has been a major priority while designing the car, employing high strength steel in the construction of the car. Standard safety features on the car include an engine immobiliser, emergency stop signal, parking sensors, dual airbags, seatbelt reminder, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert. Moreover, the car also meets future pedestrian safety norms, with a lower stiffener applied to the front crash beam. The car also comes with speed-sensing door locks and impact sensing auto door unlock. Other safety features like reverse parking camera, rear defogger and some more are offered in the higher trim levels of the car.

Talking about engines, the new generation Grand i10 will come with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine. The diesel, however, will continue to be sold in the BS-IV avatar. The petrol motor has a capacity of 1,197 cc, generating 83 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The oil burner comes with a capacity of 1,186 cc, generating 75 PS of peak power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,250 rpm. While a five-speed manual gearbox comes standard with the car, the Magna and Sportz variants of the petrol engine and the Sportz variant of the diesel motor can be bought with an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox. We shall be bringing a detailed, in-depth review of the car soon, stay tuned.