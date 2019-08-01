Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Listed For INR 1.89 Lakh On Its Website

Mahindra’s flagship motorcycle for the Indian market, the Mojo has finally received its update. The bike sports a number of changes now, and unlike before, shall be offered in a single variant only. The new Mojo 300 ABS has been seen at Mahindra dealerships quite a few times already and going by the website of the motorcycle, it will be launched at an ex-showroom, Mumbai price tag of INR 1,88,800. This makes the new model available at a premium of INR 4,000 over the older XT variant of the bike. The Bajaj Dominar will be the main competitor of this motorcycle, along with the likes of the Honda CB300R, the BMW G310 R and the CFmoto 300 NK.

As mentioned above, unlike earlier, where customers had an option of getting and XT or UT variant, the new model will be offered in only one variant. The first major change the Mojo 300 ABS carries is the exclusion of inverted forks, which have been replaced with a more affordable telescopic unit, with a front fork brace. The new model will only get a single-sided exhaust, angled a bit higher to clear obstacles, replacing the double-pipe design. Anchorage duties would be done by a 320 mm disc up front and 240 mm unit on the rear, both sourced from Bybre. These brakes would be governed by a dual-channel ABS module. Moreover, unlike earlier, the bike will only get a fuel-injected motor. The tyres too have changed, Mahindra will now offer Pirelli Angel CT tyres.

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero 6×6 Is Rugged On The Outside And Luxurious On The Inside

The engine remains the same as the older models, however, some changes can be seen in the power figures. The 294.72 cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine was tuned to generate 27.17 hp at 8,000 rpm and 30 Nm at 5,500 rpm in the XT variant of the bike. However, in the Mojo 300 ABS, the engine delivers 26.29 hp at 7,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a 21-litre fuel tank, giving the rider a better range. Despite having taken such major steps for cost-cutting, the Mahindra Mojo is still pricier than the Bajaj Dominar, the go-to bike in this segment. Will it be able to attract buyers? We shall find out very soon

Image Source: Mahindra Mojo Bangalore – NAFS Motors on FaceBook