Mahindra Launches ‘Own-Online’ Virtual Car Buying Platform

Adapting to tough times is a survival instinct and the automobile industry is set out on the same endeavor. The nationwide lockdown resulted in the closing down of all the dealerships so the only way to operate was virtual. We have witnessed many virtual press launches in the past couple of months and it has become the new norm. Now, automobile manufacturers are going through an evolution in other aspects of operations too. The Mahindra Group today announced the launch of ‘Own-Online’, a complete, end to end, online vehicle ownership solution. Own-Online is a one-stop, 24X7 destination where the customer can finance, insure, exchange, accessorize and own a Mahindra vehicle in 4 simple steps, from the comfort of their homes.

It will require customers to follow 4 easy steps to own a Mahindra vehicles:

Explore & Personalize: Explore Mahindra’s wide range of SUVs & personalize as per your needs.

Get instant exchange quote: Select a dealer of choice & get an instant, real-time quotation for your old car.

Choose finance & insurance: Choose from multiple finance & insurance options & get online approval.

Payment & delivery at doorstep: Make payment and get ‘contactless’ delivery at a preferred location.

Speaking about the launch of Own-Online, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Today we are delighted to launch ‘Own-Online’ platform, India’s most complete, end-to-end, online car ownership solution. Its easy & convenient 4-step journey allows the customer to own a Mahindra vehicle in less time than it takes to get a pizza delivered!

Mr. Nakra further added, “With our pre and post purchase online solutions already in place, reimagining the car purchase experience was a logical next step for us. In recent times, online has been a preferred purchase channel across categories and going forward, the online purchase of vehicles is set to gain more traction. We are ready to lead this change in automotive retail by providing many industry-first experiences to our customers.”

Mahindra’s pan-India network of 270+ dealers & 900+ touchpoints is integrated with the Own-Online platform through robust back-end technology & process cohesion. This will enable a personalized end-to-end customer experience, offering the convenience of online purchasing and comfort of local assistance. Dealerships have upgraded their procedures & processes and are trained to minimize physical contact. In fact, additional precautions are being taken across the customer interaction processes such as test drives, document collection and vehicle delivery to ensure high hygiene standards are maintained.

The whole module is designed to offer a transparent, seamless & contactless experience from vehicle selection to delivery. Additionally, in case the customer needs any assistance to complete the Own Online process, their product & process experts will be available online on chat (video & text) at a click of a button.

For customers looking at exchanging their old cars, it offers an instant, real-time online quotation for their old car in an easy & transparent manner. Further, those opting for financing can check their finance eligibility & generate sanction letter online. It gives the customer an option to generate quotations from various insurers through this portal and the process of fulfillment of vehicle insurance will be facilitated by the respective dealership. The platform also allows the customer to personalize their chosen Mahindra vehicle by accessorizing it and opting for add-ons such as extended warranty & roadside assistance.