Hyundai Dealerships Resume Operations, 170 Cars Retailed

With the lockdown still in place, the central government divided the whole country into green, orange and red zones according to the respective spread of the virus. It isn’t hidden from anyone that with every major industry being shut, we are facing an economic slowdown and to curb the negative impacts of the same, the government lifted some restrictions, primarily in green and orange zones. Several automobile manufacturers have resumed operations, still catering to the guidelines issued by the authorities. Korean carmaker Hyundai is a major player in the automobile sector of our country and they too resumed production on May 6, 2020 at their Chennai facility.

Hyundai is eyeing to produce around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month. Apart from resuming production, they have also initiated the reopening of their dealerships which went into hibernation when the lockdown was issued. Hyundai recently announced that they have resumed operations of 255 showrooms and workshops across the country and will follow the guidelines issued by the authorities. The company also announced that over the past two days of being functional again, they have received 4000 customer inquiries and 500 customer bookings. And not only this, but they have also managed to sell 170 cars during this period. Hyundai has also issued special safety measures and detailed guidelines for its sales and service outlets ensuring the safety of the customers and dealership employees.

Hyundai has also been playing a major role in the battle against Covid-19 as they donated Rs 7 Crore to PM CARES Relief Fund and Rs 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund. Apart from donating funds, they also got into a strategic partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems to augment the production and supply of ventilators and also initiated in-house development of Ambu Bag Actuator.

The automobile industry was already going through a rough patch even before the lockdown was issued and now, with production and sales being shut for over a month, the industry has suffered a major blow. But now that the restrictions are being lifted in a phased manner, things aren’t that gloomy anymore.