Mahindra Has Reportedly Commenced The Production Of XUV700

With its rivals shivering in terror, the India-made Mahindra XUV700 is all prepped up to cause a ruckus in its segment. The anticipation regarding the XUV700’s arrival on our streets is pretty high at the moment, even after the company has already revealed the prices of some of its variants. Prices of all the variants are scheduled to be revealed at a later date and the bookings for the SUV will also commence later on. Ahead of these proceedings, a leaked image suggests that Mahindra might have already kickstarted its production.

Expectations

It is a logical move since Mahindra is expecting to sell the XUV700 like hot cakes and we don’t have any reason to counter their expectations from this highly sought-after SUV. Moreover, the overall production capacity is expected to take a hit because of the scarcity of semi-conductors. The XUV700 could arrive at dealerships for display and test drives by September. However, we think that for the deliveries to commence, we will have to wait till October.

Specs

The XUV700 will come with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2 litre 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine will get two states of tune.

The first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants. The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm.

Variants

The MX series will sit at the bottom of the XUV700 range. We expect it to be priced aggressively to lure in customers from mid-size SUV segment. The MX series will get an option of mStallion petrol engine and the mHawk diesel engine in the 155hp tune. Some of the feature highlights include an 8 inch infotainment system, a 7 inch digital instrument cluster, android auto, smart door handles. LED taillamps, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMS with turn indicators, day and night IRVM and 17 inch steel wheels.

The Adrenox series offers all the bells and whistles with extensive options in the XUV700 range. The variants and feature highlights in the Adrenox series can be explored here.