Mahindra Confirms New Electric SUV for 2027

When a carmaker speaks of its future during an earnings call, it typically means the plan is solid. That is exactly the case with Mahindra’s next electric SUV. The company has now clearly confirmed that its upcoming born-electric SUV, internally known as BO7, will come in 2027.
This model will be the production version of the BE.07 concept that was first shown back in 2022. While the concept created a lot of interest in the early days, Mahindra has taken its time to get the final version right. The launch has passed the previous window of 2026, but the company believes the wait will be worth it.
What we know so far
- Second SUV under the BE electric brand
- Fourth born-electric vehicle from Mahindra
- Internally called BO7, final name will be different
- Launch confirmed for calendar year 2027
In the electric lineup this new SUV will sit above the BE 6. Size wise, it will be close to 4.6 metres in length, which places it firmly in the midsize SUV space. This also means that it will be going up against rivals like the Tata Harrier EV and the Vinfast VF7.
Under the body, the SUV will use Mahindra’s INGLO platform. This is the same skateboard architecture already used on its current electric vehicles. Battery options are predicted to range between 60kWh and 80kWh, which keeps it in line with the rest of the range.
Design and cabin expectations
The final design is likely to look more grounded than the dramatic BE 6. Sharp lighting elements and clean surfaces will remain but in a more mainstream SUV shape. Inside, a tech heavy cabin is expected, possibly with multiple screens. There is also hope that Mahindra adds more physical controls based on early feedback.
Mahindra has made it clear that this SUV is expected to bring volumes. With EV sales already growing steadily, the BO7 is being positioned as a key pillar for the brand’s electric future.
For the buyers who are waiting for a bigger Mahindra electric SUV, this confirmation finally brings a definite timeline on the calendar.