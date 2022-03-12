Tata Motors: Another Case Of Deleted Features Due To Chip Shortage!

The semiconductor chip shortage is no stranger to the automobile industry. It has led to long waiting periods, delay in launches and even deletion of features! Recently, Mahindra was forced to provide just one remote key with the XUV700 due to the shortage. Furthermore, they also had to delete the sequential turn indicators from the XUV700. Now, Tata Motors joins the bandwagon where it is providing only one remote key for all its cars that come equipped with the keyless entry system.

Tata motors: recent launches

In general, the Kaziranga edition cars will be offered in dual-tone Grassland Beige and piano Black roof finish. There is a new Satin Black Rhino Mascot on the front fender which makes the car feel premium in terms of look. In the interior, the dashboard has leatherette upholstery finished in dual-tone Earthy Beige and Tropical Wood. On the front headrests, there is a silhouette of two rhinos facing each other embedded and in Safari this is an addition for the 2nd-row headrests.

The Tata Punch Kaziranga has some exciting offerings like the Meteor Bronze color scheme and in the interior, there will be a silhouette of a one-horned Rhino embedded in the seats as well as on the glove box. It is also expected that the Punch will get a scuff plate with Kaziranga written on it. The Punch borrows the semi-digital instrument cluster from the Altroz. The center stage is taken up by the Harman-developed touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with android auto and apple car play.

The Tata Punch is loaded with features such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, a reverse parking camera, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car technology, selectable drive modes, cruise control, puddle lamps, and traction pro mode.

The Tata Punch is powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that powers the Altroz. Tuned for the Punch, the engine puts out 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.