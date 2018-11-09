Here Is All You Need to Know About the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV

Mahindra is all set to unveil their new flagship SUV, the Alturas G4, very soon in the Indian market. The car has been made to against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The launch is scheduled to happen on the 26th of November this year, just a few days from now. So this would be the perfect time to let you know all there is about this Mahindra flagship SUV.

Rebadged Rexton:

The Alturas G4 is essentially the facelift of the SsangYong Rexton SUV which was sold in India. The Korean manufacturer will sell the car under the Mahindra badge this time.

New 2.2-litre Diesel Engine:

The SUV will come with an all-new 2.2-litre 4 pot motor. The motor would generate 180 Hp and 450 Nm of torque, which are very good numbers. The engine is developed by SsangYong and is not the Mahindra engine that we have seen in other cars.

Mercedes Sourced Transmission:

The SUV will be launched with two transmission options. As standard, buyers will get a 6-speed manual unit and a Mercedes sourced 7-speed automatic gearbox will also be on offer.

Premium Interiors:

The Alturas G4 is going to be a flagship SUV so the interior has been made to suit a flagship model. Expect premium materials all over the insides with good fit and finish. The steering wheel will be wrapped in leather in high trim levels.

First in class equipment:

Rumours suggest that the Alturas will come with a first in class 360-degree camera. Apart from that, a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, keyless entry, engine start/stop button and similar equipment will also be on offer.

Aggressive Pricing:

If the rumours are true, this SUV will undercut its competitors by a good margin. Mahindra will also offer a 2-wheel drive variant to make the SUV more affordable. The prices would start around the INR 25 Lakh(Ex-showroom) figure.

Mahindra has started taking bookings for the SUV already across its dealership network. As mentioned above, the main rivals to this SUV will be the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. However, it also will compete against the Isuzu MU-X and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUVs as well. Stay tuned for a detailed coverage of the launch of this SUV and a review following that.