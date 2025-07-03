Dipped in Black: Range Rover Sport SV Black Redefines Luxury with Monochrome Might!

Quick 4-Point Overview:
- Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition unveiled with full black aesthetic inside and out
- Powered by a 635PS, 4.4L Twin-Turbo MHEV V8, 0–60 mph in just 3.6 seconds
- Features include 6D Dynamics suspension, black ceramic badging, and carbon fibre accents
- Previewing at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, orders open later this year
Intro: Dipped in Black, Drenched in Presence
If luxury had a color, Range Rover just painted it in Narvik Black. The newly unveiled Range Rover Sport SV Black is what happens when power, performance, and opulence go through a stealth filter. Described as looking like it was “dipped in gloss,” this all-black edition takes everything we love about the Sport SV and turns up the drama — visually and mechanically.
Design: Black Is the New Bold
This isn’t your typical black pack. The SV Black Edition wears black like it owns it. Every detail — from the gloss black carbon fibre bonnet, 23-inch forged alloys, and even the SV roundel badges — is finished in commanding, high-gloss black. The aesthetic is unapologetically assertive, made to dominate the road while exuding bespoke elegance.
Even the exhausts and brake calipers get the same shadow treatment, proving Range Rover left no chrome unturned in its pursuit of monochrome mastery.
Interior: Drama Continues Inside
Step inside, and the story continues. The performance seats are sculpted in tactile Ebony Windsor leather, enhanced by Gloss Grand Black trim finishers, all lit up with SV Black illuminated treadplates. It’s sporty, stylish, and unmistakably exclusive. This is not just a cabin — it’s a mood board for monochrome luxury.
Performance: Brutal in Black
At the heart of this beast lies the 4.4L Twin-Turbocharged MHEV V8, belting out 635PS and 750Nm of torque. With a 0–60 mph time of just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph, the Sport SV Black isn’t just about looks — it’s a performance powerhouse.
Helping it stay glued to the road is Range Rover’s revolutionary 6D Dynamics suspension, which keeps body movement in check even under aggressive cornering. Add in tech like “Body and Soul Seats” that integrate wellness features, and it becomes clear — this is more than just a fast SUV.
Specifications Table:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|4.4L Twin-Turbo MHEV V8
|Power Output
|635PS
|Torque
|750Nm
|0-60 mph
|3.6 seconds
|Top Speed
|180 mph
|Suspension
|6D Dynamics
|Exterior Color
|Full Narvik Gloss Black
|Wheels
|23-inch Forged Gloss Black Alloys
|Interior Finish
|Ebony Windsor Leather, Grand Black
|Launch Preview
|Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025
|Orders Begin
|Late 2025
Conclusion: Luxury with a Rebel Edge
The Range Rover Sport SV Black isn’t just a visual overhaul — it’s a loud, luxurious declaration of intent. With performance stats that rival sports cars and a design theme that feels tailor-made for those who want to make a statement, this edition doesn’t whisper luxury — it shouts it in gloss black.
Coming to showrooms later this year and previewing at Goodwood Festival of Speed, the SV Black is what happens when Range Rover dares to dip into its dark side — and absolutely owns it.