Honda Activa Continues To Dominate The Two Wheeler Segment In India

As we all know, the sales figures in the 2-wheeler and 4-wheeler segments haven’t been good for a long time now, however, India’s most loved scooter has still managed to stay at the top of the best-selling list. The Honda Activa has now successfully achieved the 14 lakh sales mark in just 6 months, as it continues to lead the two-wheeler sales in India, thanks to the excellent customer response for the limited edition Activa 5G, which has been selling one unit every 5 minutes.

In the first half of 2019-20, Honda’s iconic Activa managed to hold on to its No. 1 position as it sold over 1,393,256 units, which can be rounded of to 1.4 million units in the April to September 2019 period. One of the major reasons behind this achievement is the newly launched Activa 5G Limited Edition, which included as many as 10 new premium style additions like new stylish graphics, classy black rims, a chrome muffler cover, a completely blacked out engine, while the grab rail, inner interior cover and seat come with a contrast colour option. The limited-edition version also got a new 4-in-1 Lock with a smart seat opening switch for extra convenience, along with a retractable hook.

Apart from all that, the limited edition Activa 5G was available in 2 new striking dual-colour options: Pearl Precious white with Matte Selene Silver and Strontium Silver Metallic with Pearl Igneous Black. Mechanically, the limited edition version was also fitted with the same 109cc single-cylinder, fan-cooled engine from the standard Activa, that can produce about 8 HP at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. On the other hand, the suspension duties at the front and rear are managed by spring-loaded hydraulic units, while the braking duties are handled by 130mm drum brakes at both ends, while the CBS is available as a standard feature. This model also comes equipped with tubeless tyres, just like the standard Activa 5G. Prices for the new Limited Edition Activa 5G start from Rs 56,655 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).