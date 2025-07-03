Ather’s New Rizta S 3.7kWh Is Here to Win Over Daily Commuters with 159km Range!

Quick Overview:
- Ather launches Rizta S 3.7kWh with an IDC range of 159km
- Priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) — a strong value-for-money EV
- Keeps all comfort and tech features of the Rizta lineup
- Tailored for daily commuters looking for longer range without compromises
Introduction: The Daily Commute Just Got a Big Electric Upgrade
If you’re someone who lives life on the go — commuting to work, running errands, ferrying kids — and are finally considering going electric, Ather might have just launched your perfect match . The all-new Ather Rizta S with a 3.7kWh battery pack promises an impressive IDC-certified range of 159km at a price that won’t make you flinch: ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
This variant slots right into the heart of Ather’s growing family of electric scooters — specifically aimed at urban families and daily commuters who need reliability, comfort, and that extra bit of range for peace of mind.
Design That Just Works (and Works Hard)
The Rizta is already known for its smart practicality — and this new variant keeps that legacy intact. You still get a massive 34-litre underseat storage, which can be further expanded with the optional Frunk. The wide, cushy seat makes every ride comfortable, whether you’re riding solo or with a pillion. And the flat floorboard means groceries, backpacks, or office bags — everything fits with ease.
Despite the bigger battery, there’s no design compromise. It’s the same city-friendly build, only more capable now.
Features That Put Convenience First
The Rizta S 3.7kWh isn’t just about range — it’s a smart scooter through and through. You get a crisp 7-inch DeepView display with turn-by-turn navigation, plus useful safety and convenience features like:
- AutoHold, FallSafe, and Emergency Stop Signal
- Tow & Theft Alerts, Find My Scooter, and Alexa integration
- OTA* updates for keeping the scooter future-ready!
You’ll also enjoy access to Ather Grid, now with over 3,900+ fast-charging points across India, plus efficient home charging options.
*OTA (Over-the-Air) updates let your scooter get new features and fixes wirelessly — just like a phone update.
Peace of Mind That Lasts Years
Ather backs the Rizta S with its Eight70 warranty — 8 years or 80,000 km on the battery, with guaranteed 70% battery health retention. Plus, you’ve got access to Ather experience centers nationwide for test rides, after-sales support, and genuine parts.
Specs Snapshot: Ather Rizta S 3.7kWh
|Feature
|Details
|Variant
|Rizta S 3.7kWh
|Range (IDC)
|159 km
|Battery Capacity
|3.7kWh
|Price (Ex-Delhi)
|₹1,37,047
|Display
|7-inch DeepViewTM with Navigation
|Safety Features
|AutoHold, FallSafe, Emergency Stop
|Connectivity
|Alexa Skills, Tow/Theft Alert, OTA
|Charging Network
|3,900+ Ather Grid Points
|Warranty
|8 years / 80,000 km (Battery)
|Storage
|34L (expandable with Frunk)
Conclusion: The Daily Rider’s Electric Dream
The Ather Rizta S 3.7kWh is the kind of scooter that ticks every box for daily life. It’s smart, practical, long-range, and backed by a brand people trust. At ₹1.37 lakh, it’s not just a vehicle — it’s a long-term partner for your commute, errands, and everything in between.
If you’ve been on the fence about switching to electric, this might be the nudge you’ve been waiting for. Bookings are now open — and with demand rising, you might want to grab yours before the queue gets too long.