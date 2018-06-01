Mahindra Electric And Zoomcar Collaborate To Offer Self-Drive EVs In Mumbai

Mahindra Electric and Zoomcar have announced the extension of their unique service of offering EVs as shared mobility solution, to the one of the most important business hub of the country. Under this, the companies are set to offer 50 e2oPlus, Mahindra’s all-electric city smart car on the Zoomcar platform in Maharashtra and will touch around 100 EVs in the next quarter

The vehicles were flagged off on the platform in the presence of Chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.

The initiative is aimed at promoting connected, shared and electric mobility as a model, in line with the recommendations in the NITI Aayog report on the government’s 2030 vision. Mumbai being the second largest hub of the country and an important business centre, makes for a good choice for this initiative. This announcement also comes as one of the first initiatives taken in the light of Maharashtra’s EV policy.

Speaking on the occasion Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said that Mahindra Electric is proud to now extend its association with Zoomcar and introduce the brand’s EVs on the shared mobility platform in Mumbai. The state of Maharashtra is an important geography for Mahindra Electric and the brand has already announced its plans to invest in a manufacturing set up here. The occasion also marks a special occasion for the brand as this initiative coincides with Maharashtra government’s announcement of their EV policy, a very positive move by the state in support of EVs.

The vehicles under this initiative are financed as a part of larger financing arrangement between Zoomcar and LeasePlan, which will see Zoomcar obtain customised EV financing. Mahindra Finance continues to be financing partners in various other cities for Zoomcar & Mahindra Electric for EV financing.