Looking To Buy A Used Car? Here Are All Your Manufacturer-Backed Certified Used Car Options

The current situation is particularly a bit troublesome if you consider the economic aspect. In addition to that, personal mobility has emerged as the safest option to commute as things are returning back to normal. That’s when pre-owned cars come in or putting it in layman terms, second-hand cars. But the world that we live in, trusting a stranger with buying yourself a car doesn’t seem a great idea because you never know what lies underneath that shiny bodywork. Enter manufacturer certified pre-owned car retail operations.

Almost every manufacturer currently in India has a subsidiary that deals with second-hand cars. They put the cars under the microscope and troubleshoot the issues if there are any. Nothing better than a manufacturer certified pre-owned car, right? Low on cost and low on troubles. Here’s a list of some popular manufacturer-certified pre-owned car operations:

Toyota Trust

Toyota Kirloskar Motors in India started the Toyota U Trust Program in 2007. When customers purchase Toyota used car at Toyota U Trust they are eligible to obtain certification and warranty backed by Toyota. Along with up to 2 Years/30,000 km warranty offer customers can get up to three labour free services at any Toyota dealership.

Volkswagen DasWelt Auto

Their pre-owned cars are certified with parameters prescribed by Volkswagen and after going through a comprehensive multi-point inspection. Every car goes through a 160+ point evaluation checklist and comes with comprehensive warranties. Some vehicle customization options are available too. Their ‘Affordability Calculator’ helps you calculate the car price that you can afford with a given monthly figure that you are ready to pay every month.

Mahindra First Choice

Mahindra’s first choice not only deals with Mahindra’s pre-owned cars but also with other brands. It has 1700+ outlets in 810+ cities in India. The company plans to expand this number to 1800 outlets by the year 2020. This implies that customers will soon be able to choose from a wide range of certified used cars throughout India, including the metros and tier-2 towns and cities.

Renault Selection

Renault Selection is the pre-owned car brand of Renault, which was launched in 2015, and is now expanding in major markets. Under this program, only vehicles fitting the Renault quality standards are certified and sold with warranty along with Road Side Assistance (RSA). The warranty + RSA is offered on Renault as well as on other brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, TATA, Chevrolet, Honda, Toyota etc. for up to 1 year or 20,000 km.

BMW

BMW India offers ‘BMW Premium Selection’ with their pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. To ensure BMW Premium Selection vehicles feel exactly like a brand new BMW; every single vehicle comes with a full, detailed history about servicing, maintenance and repair.

Mercedes

The three-pointed star is synonymous with luxury and in some cases (Hello, AMG GTR!), performance too. The German carmaker has got your back if you want to own a pre-owned Mercedes. Even before the test ride, the cars go through a rigorous technical inspection and certification. If you want to avail a loan, attractive financing schemes are also available.

Audi Approved: Plus

Audi Approved Plus dealers stock the biggest selection of Audi used cars you’ll find anywhere. All Approved pre-owned Audi vehicles undergo a comprehensive series of 300+ Points check and inspections, allowing you to buy the used / pre-owned Audi with complete peace of mind. They even verify the service history of each Audi Approved Plus vehicle.

Hyundai H-Promise

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. started its certified used car program under the brand name “H PROMISE” to offer quality used cars to Indian customers. Vehicles are certified by Hyundai and come with Hyundai warranty up to 1 year or 20,000Km (whichever is earlier from the date of delivery) & 2 free services. The cars are refurbished with Hyundai Genuine Parts. They also facilitate the transfer of RTO papers in the buyer’s name.

Tata Motors Assured

Tata Motors Assured is the in-house pre-owned vehicle program from Tata Motors Limited. Each certified category car undergoes a stringent certification grading check done by Tata Motors engineers. Customers also get benefit from convenient finance options offered through various banks and finance companies.

Maruti True Value

TrueValue is probably the subsidiary that started it all. True Value has expanded its Pan-India reach with a network of over 1252 outlets spread across 942 cities. The cars go through digital evaluation on 376 checkpoints. The pre-sales checks include checking of the original documents, including the insurance, RC, kilometres run by the car, chassis number, registration number, etc. There is also a check performed on the owner’s details, service history of the car, etc.