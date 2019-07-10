Look At This Kia Seltos Cruising At Triple Digit Speeds

Unveiled not too long ago, the Kia Seltos is the Korean brand’s first product for the Indian market. This SUV not only packs a number of features but also comes with a GT line variant. This model comes with a sporty, 1.4-litre GDi motor. Tuned to produce around 140 horsepower, this engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It would be safe to assume that when equipped with this motor, the Seltos would comfortable cruise at triple-digit speeds all day long. This video seen on YouTube captures this model, being chased down by a Hexa on a highway.

The speedo on the Hexa at one point in the video reads over 100 kmph, indicating that the Seltos too was carrying a similar speed. Differentiating the GT line models with your regular models are some exterior and interior touches. The GT line car will come with differently designed alloy wheels, which are quite good looking. Apart from that, the brake callipers on the front end will be painted red, to add an element of sportiness. Moreover, the interior would also get some contrast red stitching along with a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Apart from the sporty 1.4-litre petrol motor, Kia will also offer a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre oil-burner with the SUV. Both these gearboxes would be offered with a six-speed stick shift as standard but automatic gearboxes will be offered as well. The petrol motor will come with a CVT type automatic while the diesel motor will use a traditional torque converter.

Also Read: Kia Seltos GT Line Interior Design Highlights

Complementing the solid mechanical bits is a feature-rich interior. Segment first features include a blind spot monitoring system and an 8-inch heads-up display. Moreover, the car will come with a 10.25-inch floating type infotainment screen which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant. This screen will also act as a display for the 360-degree camera the car will come with. Kia will offer this SUV in a total of 8 variants, when it will be launched on the 22nd of August. Ahead of its launch, the Korean brand will open up bookings of the car in the coming few days. Stay tuned for more news on the Korean SUV and do have a look at the video capturing this car at high speed.