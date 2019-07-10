Jaguar Land-Rover Is Developing An AI-based Technology To Help Reduce Driver Stress

Jaguar Land Rover is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology to understand the driver’s state of mind while driving and adjust the cabin settings according to the driver’s mood. The technology uses a driver-facing camera and a biometric sensing monitor to evaluate the driver’s mood and adapt a host of cabin features, including the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, media and ambient lighting. These settings will be altered in response to the driver’s facial expressions to help tackle stress and other mood factors.

The mood-detection system will use the latest AI techniques to continually adapt to differences in the driver’s facial expressions and implement appropriate settings automatically. In time the system will learn a driver’s preference and make tailored adjustments. Personalisation settings could also include changing the ambient lighting to calming colours if the system detects the driver is under stress, selecting a favourite playlist if signs of weariness are identified, and lowering the temperature in response to yawning or other signs of tiring.

Jaguar Land Rover is also testing a similar technology for rear passengers, with a camera mounted in the headrest. If the system detects signs of tiredness, it could dim the lights, tint the windows and raise the temperature in the back, to help an occupant fall asleep. This new mood–detection system is one of a suite of technologies that Jaguar Land Rover is exploring as part of its ‘tranquil sanctuary’ vision to improve the driving experience. Designed to create a sanctuary inside each of its luxury vehicles, the manufacturer is testing this wide range of driver and passenger wellbeing features, to ensure occupants are as comfortable as possible whilst ensuring the driver remains mindful, alert and in control.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover And BMW Unite To Develop Next-Gen Electric Drive Technology

Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Medical Officer, said: “As we move towards a self-driving future, the emphasis for us remains as much on the driver as it ever has. By taking a holistic approach to the individual driver, and implementing much of what we’ve learnt from the advances in research around personal wellbeing over the last 10 or 15 years, we can make sure our customers remain comfortable, engaged and alert behind the wheel in all driving scenarios, even monotonous motorway journeys.”