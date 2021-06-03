Lockdown Affects Sales Of Major Two-Wheeler Makers

Most states in India has been in a lockdown or locked down like restriction since mid-April. A majority of industries have spiralled in terms of their sales. The automotive industry is no exception with car sales dipping by 64%. The two-wheeler sales saw a dip in not only their domestic sales but also their exports.

Two-Wheeler giants Bajaj, Hero, TVS, Honda, Royal Enfield witnessed a downward trend compared to April 2021. In terms of Y-o-Y growth, the sales numbers do look positive however, industry experts say that it would not be fair to compare the numbers with May 2020 as India was under a complete lockdown.

Hero Motocorp

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Hero Motocorp shut down operations in all of its facilities starting April 22. Though Hero posted a Y-o-Y growth of 62% the May 2021 sales were 50.83% less than those of April 2021. Hero sold 1,59,561 units in India and 23,483 units were exported. If only the domestic numbers are to be considered, Hero had sold 3,42,614 units in April 2021 dropping the May 2021 sales by 53.43%.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto too reported an upward trend in terms of Y-o-Y sales. However, they had sold 1,26,570 units in April 2021 whereas in May 2021 60,342 units were sold which is a fall of 52.33%. These are sales only in India. In terms of exports, the dip was not as significant as the domestic market. Bajaj shipped 1,80,212 units globally in May 2021 which is a dip of 18.67% compared to the 2,21,603 they shipped in April 2021.

TVS Motor

Unlike Hero, Honda and Bajaj, TVS posted positive growth in terms of exports. They sold 1,02,332 units in May 2021 as compared to 94,807 they did in April registering a growth of 7.94%. However, the story does not continue for the sales in India. TVS managed to sell 52,084 units in May versus 1,31,386 units it sold in April posting a dive of 60.36%.

Honda Two Wheelers

COVID-19 affected the sales for Honda not only in the domestic market but also in terms of their exports. Honda sold only 19,405 units in May 2021 globally as compared to the 42,945 units they did in April 2021 which is a dip of 54.81%. Domestic sales dropped by 83.86% with Honda managing to sell only 38,763 units in May while they managed to sell 2,40,100 units in April.

Royal Enfield

RE registered 20,073 sales in May 2021 as opposed to 48,789 they did in April 2021 which is a fall of 58.86%. In terms of exports, like TVS RE too saw their sales graph moving northwards. In April the sales were only 2,712 units while in May they registered sales of 7,221 units witnessing a growth of 60.15%.

The entire two-wheeler industry has seen a dip in sales for May 2021 in the domestic market. However, with restrictions beginning to ease in most states and most consumers opting to buy their own vehicles in order the avoid public transport we could see a positive trend in June.