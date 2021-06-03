Bajaj Auto Announces Vaccination Drive For All Its Employees And Family Members

The automotive industry is leaving no stones unturned in playing its part in the raging battle against the pandemic. Be it providing donations, medical assistance or some other aid, the whole industry has come together to beat the pandemic. In the same wake, Bajaj Auto has announced Covid-19 vaccination drive for all its employees and their family members above 18 years of age, across all its plant locations. The company has started vaccination camps at its Akurdi, Chakan and Waluj plants, where all employees, contract workers and their family members will be eligible for vaccination free of cost.

More details

The vaccination drive will start in Pantnagar plant on June 5, 2021, and it will gradually vaccinate all its employees in a phased manner across the country, the company said in a media release.

The mass vaccination drive will administer Covishield vaccine to approximately 20,000 Bajaj Auto employees, off-roll employees, contract workers and their family members. The company has already vaccinated employees and their family members above 45 years of age in the previous phase, the release said.

Official statement

C P Tripathi, advisor, Corporate Social Responsibility, Bajaj Auto, said, “With a vaccinated workforce, we will not only be able to reduce the stress on the public health systems, but also get back to regular economic activity much faster. We look forward to our employees leaving behind all pandemic-related stress after the completion of this vaccination drive.”

Bajaj Group’s commitment to the war against Covid was signalled by its pledge of a total of INR 300 crore towards various government, local administration, and NGO initiatives, the release added.Earlier, the company pledged to support the family in the unfortunate event of an employee succumbing to the virus. The family stands to get the employee’s salary up to a maximum of INR 2 lakh a month for two years, education assistance for up to two children till graduation in any field, and extension in the hospitalisation insurance up to 60 months for the employee’s spouse and two children.

The company had already started tests and treatment at its multiple Covid care facilities, professional medical care and 24X7 monitoring. More than 1,140 patients have recovered at Bajaj Auto’s Covid facility in Waluj. Starting from June 2020, more than 4,433 tests have been conducted in house to help employees, family members, contract workmen in early detection of infection. The company has opened the doors of its facilities to the surrounding community as well, the release added.