4th-Gen Skoda Octavia Launch Date Confirmed!

The ongoing pandemic and ruined automotive launch timelines might be the best toxic relationship story, strictly speaking in automotive terms. Take the Skoda Octavia for instance. The 4th-generation model of the acclaimed sedan should have arrived here long back but the company had to push the launch further and further because of the pandemic. It was slated to finally launch in the month of April this year but then again, you know what happened. And now, Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the new generation of the Octavia in the country on June 10, 2021.

The deliveries are expected to commence soon after launch. This has already been confirmed by Skoda India’s Bossman Zac Hollis.

In terms of design, the all-new 4th gen Octavia now draws inspiration from Skoda’s latest design language. This means the car gets a more emotive look and slightly larger dimensions when compared to its predecessor. The new design of the Octavia plays a vital role in improving the car’s aerodynamics and increase the overall fuel efficiency of the car.

Apart from the design, the new Octavia will also be getting a bunch of hi-tech features like a set of new LED Matrix headlamps, a bigger interior, a new HUD (Heads-Up Display), two 10-inch touchscreens, a new shift-by-wire DSG gearbox and a bunch of innovative assistance systems such as Collision-Avoidance Assist and Exit Warning and not to forget, a lovely 2-spoke steering wheel.

Globally, the 4th-gen Octavia is available with 3-mild hybrid petrol engine variants: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine, a 1.0-litre 4-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine and a 2.0-litre TSI mild-hybrid engine producing 190 PS. The plug-in hybrid variant gets a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine. However, in India, it is going to be a petrol-only affair.

Skoda might bring in the 1.5L TSI petrol engine or a 2.0L TSI petrol engine to India. The former produces 150 PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque. The latter meanwhile, also does duties on the Skoda Superb and produces 190PS of peak power and 320Nm of peak torque. Both of these engines will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.