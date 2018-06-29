Locally Assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Is The Cheapest Litre-Class Motorcycle In India

One of the most potent litre-class motorcycles is now also the most affordable. India Kawasaki announced the launch of the new, locally assembled Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR. The new Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR will be assembled at Kawasaki’s Pune Plant. The locally assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is now available at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 12.80 lakh (against INR 18.80 lakh) while the Ninja ZX-10RR can be purchased for INR 16.10 lakh (against INR 21.90 lakh). However, these are the introductory prices which would be ‘significantly increased’ post July 2018.

Kawasaki had started accepting the bookings for the locally assembled ZX-10R on June 12, 2018, for a token amount of INR 300,000.

The most affordable litre-class supersport comes with a 998cc, in-line four cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 200 PS at 13,000 rpm (210 PS at the same engine speed with Ram Air) and 113 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired to a six speed transmission.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR gets race ready engine upgrades that include increased engine case strength, increased cam clearance. Furthermore, it features a Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) coated tappets to reduce mechanical power loss in race tuned engines.

While the new Ninja ZX-10R will be available in KRT edition along with few graphical changes, the new Ninja ZX-10RR will be available in black. Both the models will be produced limited in numbers, however the total units of the new Ninja ZX-10RR will be lesser than the total units of the new Ninja ZX-10R, as the Ninja ZX-10RR’s global production is limited. The bookings for Model Year 2018 are now open and will be closed after the allocated production and bookings are completed.

