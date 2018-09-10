Live: India’s First Lamborghini Urus Super SUV Delivered to Its Customer

Lamborghini’s new offering, something they call a SSUV, Super Sport Utility Vehicle is here. Named after the ancestor of modern domestic cattle, the Urus is is not Lamborghini’s first SUV. The Urus is a successor to the LM 002 SUV. India is a market which loves their huge SUVs, Lamborghini realised this huge opportunity and launched the vehicle very soon after the international launch. It’s been almost 8 months since the launch and all the 25 cars allocated for India have been spoken for. Today we will witness the start of the deliveries of this SUV or should we call it SSUV?

The exterior of the Urus follows a distinctive Lamborghini design language with straight lines and beautiful angles. Staying close to their performance DNA, the Urus is designed to be aerodynamically efficient making it easy to pass through air and providing optimum down-force. Along with doing all this the Urus still manages to be a Lamborghini in terms of looks. Bold looks screaming look at me is something that Lamborghini’s have been known for. Inside, the Urus gets top quality leather and an option of four or five seats. A fighter jet style flip switch to turn the engine on and off is present between the gear selector and the Anima selector for drive modes.

Performance wise, the Urus comes with a 4 litre twin turbo V8 engine making 641 HP and 850 Nm of torque. This makes the Urus one of the most powerful SUVs in the market. A total of 7 driving modes are offered on the Anima selector which are Strada, Sport and Corsa for the road. Neve, Terra and Sabbia for off road performance and an Ego mode which enables the driver to customise individual settings as per his/her own choice. The Urus is available for an Ex-Showroom price of INR 3,00,00,000 making it the most affordable Lambo in the market.

Lamborghini is a brand born out of a feud with Motorsports greatest pioneer, Enzo Ferrari. Ferruccio Lamborghini like any petrol head brought an exotic sports car, a Ferrari, after making a fortune building tractors. However, he found some issues with his Ferrari and contacted Enzo to give some feedback. Enzo did not appreciate a tractor manufacturer trying to teach him how to make sports car. This made Ferruccio go back to his factory and start making sports car with one aim, to teach Enzo Ferrari a lesson. What followed later is history. Lamborghini made exotic sports cars and today are recognised as a super-car brand world wide. Below is an image gallery of the Urus from the delivery today.