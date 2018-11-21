LIVE: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch

We are here at the launch of India’s favourite MPV, the new generation Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki. Many details of this car are out already, it gets a much more premium feel than before. This car will replace the current generation Ertiga and will be sold across all Maruti Suzuki dealerships and not through Nexa as believed earlier. We will cover the launch live and embed the live streaming of the launch event below once the event starts. We will have to wait for the event to conclude to know the prices of this MPV.

The car will be offered with a choice of two engines – a new 1.5-litre petrol and the old 1.3-litre diesel oil burner. Both the engines will get Maruti’s SHVS hybrid system, while the petrol engine gets a dual battery set-up the diesel will only get a single battery as seen in the current car. The exterior gets a revamped design language, with a much more premium look. A new grille with generous chrome inserts can be found on the front end with a new projector headlight assembly. The side profile gets a larger greenhouse area, giving a sense of extra space on the inside. The rear is much more dramatic than before and is the most beautiful angle on this car.

The inside gets a beige theme interior with premium looking faux wood inserts. These faux wooden trims also are seen on the leather-wrapped steering wheel. Maruti also has given the new gen Ertiga a touchscreen infotainment system, seen in other models which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant. Ventilated cupholders for the front passengers is something never seen before in this segment, will keep your beverages cool if you require so. The added dimensions compared to the current generation car mean there is much more space on offer than before and even a larger boot. What do you think about the new generation Ertiga? Let us know in the comments below.