Limited To Just 80 Units Worldwide, 2022 KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica Is A Stuff Of Dreams!

The Dakar Rally is considered to be the toughest rally on this whole planet and rightly so! Participants have to rally through uncharted territories for thousands of kilometres. When it comes to absolute domination, there’s only one manufacturer that comes to mind – KTM. To compete in this rally, the motorcycles are specially prepped up to take a beating and in more ways imaginable, the rally motorcycles are the epitome of motorcycle engineering, just like the Moto GP machines. Well, if you want to own a replica of KTM’s rally motorcycle, we have some news for you!

More details

KTM has unveiled their new 2022 450 Rally Replica, the customer version of the KTM factory rally machine. It is restricted to just 80 units worldwide. It has been priced at whopping 25,900 Euros (equivalent to ₹23 lakh) excluding VAT and registration costs.

Developed using feedback from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Toby Price, Matthias Walkner and Sam Sunderland, the KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA has become synonymous with rally competition. READY TO RACE straight out of its crate, it’s designed to allow rally racers from across the globe to push their limits.

In its fresh for 2022 trim, the KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA is engineered to satisfy the toughest demands of rally racing, being equally efficient at powering through sand dunes as high speed as it is at navigating hard-packed technical sections. The bike is built around a powerful, race-proven, and ultra-reliable 450 cc SOHC fuel-injection motor, which is married to a competition chassis with perfect flex characteristics.

A wide series of sophisticated parts developed through competition further emphasize the exclusivity of this machine. This includes a set of championship-winning WP XACT PRO closed cartridge forks with high-tech Cone Valve technology. All in all, the 2022 KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA showcases its commitment to delivering real race-proven engineering to racers looking to compete at the highest level. The 2022 model also retains a PANKL Racing Systems gearbox, producing a more linear gear spread, maintaining the same gear ratios as those found on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machines.

KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

-Limited edition model [80 units]

-Potent 450 cc SOHC fuel-injected engine

-Race-spec chassis developed in competition

-WP XACT PRO 48 mm closed cartridge forks [Cone Valve]

– WP XACT PRO fully-adjustable shock

– Premium-quality Akrapovič exhaust

-Designed for multi-stage cross-country racing

Designed for multi-stage cross-country racingA service and support package is also available for a limited number of riders at the upcoming Dakar Rally at an additional cost for all KTM Rally models.